“Don’t care, GTA 6 now”: Fans react to GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's release date being announced

The winter update in GTA Online is currently one of the most anticipated topics in the community. Rockstar Games teased the upcoming DLC with two newsletters that included various details about the new changes.

However, some fans aren't impressed with the announcement and have asked the developers about the next title in the series. One user, Ahmed, unequivocally stated, "Don't care, gta 6 now."

Although the developer is yet to confirm much of the rumored information, the DLC's release date has given fans more time to speculate about upcoming gameplay changes.

Rockstar Games will release the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC for GTA Online on December 13, 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into GTA Online on December 13.Join up with a band of misfits in the opening chapter of an expansive new two-part story update for GTA Online: rsg.ms/d5553af https://t.co/QZpdb7Xb5I

On December 8, 2022, Rockstar Games shared a tweet announcing the name and release date of the speculated winter DLC in GTA Online. The Los Santos Drug Wars will bring major gameplay changes to the multiplayer game on December 13, 2022.

The tweet included a newsletter about the upcoming DLC, which read as follows:

“Starting December 13, Los Santos Drug Wars injects a new psychoactive strain of chaos into Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.”

While PC and next-gen consoles were always expected to receive the content update, Rockstar has also included the old-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the list. However, many sources claim that this may be the final GTA Online DLC update for older platforms as the studio will be shifting its focus to next-gen hardware.

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC will primarily focus on Blaine County and will include several businesses and missions in the area. According to the newsletter, there will be a new story update that will take place in two parts. It also mentioned a chemistry lab, which is most likely the new meth lab business in GTA Online.

The newsletter further mentioned:

“Los Santos Drug Wars contains a range of wild side effects, including a new business enterprise to operate, new vehicles and missions, and experiential upgrades.”

Rockstar referred to these gameplay changes as "the first dose," and assured players of more holiday surprises, significant story and gameplay updates, vehicles, new quality-of-life changes, and much more.

Fans' reactions to the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC update

While many fans appreciate the updates, some are eagerly awaiting any news about the next game in the series. Many expressed their displeasure with Rockstar stretching the nine-year-old game even further.

RG | StrongerNumber0 @StrongerNumber0 @RockstarGames You know what’s crazy about GTA online… every single DLC update has been free for the past 9 years. How many games can you say that are like that? Or even supported for that long @RockstarGames You know what’s crazy about GTA online… every single DLC update has been free for the past 9 years. How many games can you say that are like that? Or even supported for that long

PainKiller @PainKillerVice @RockstarGames Or my God another DLC for a 9 year old game. just give us a trailer for GTA 6 or Vice City new age or whatever you're going to call it. Give us a reason to keep on playing GTA V until GTA 6 comes out.. @RockstarGames Or my God another DLC for a 9 year old game. just give us a trailer for GTA 6 or Vice City new age or whatever you're going to call it. Give us a reason to keep on playing GTA V until GTA 6 comes out.. https://t.co/hbg1n0SeSX

More information from the December 6 newsletter

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

On December 6, 2022, Rockstar released another newsletter that revealed the first set of details about the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

As part of The Heist Challenge, all players who participated in the heists will receive the Declasse Tahoma Coupe car in GTA Online. While no specific date was given, it is most likely to occur after the DLC's release.

A new character named Dax will also be added to the game, who will most likely be the point of contact for the meth lab and the new business missions. The developers also shared a screenshot of several fresh gameplay elements, a new RV, a modified version of the HVY Brickade truck, and much more.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes