5 confirmed gameplay changes that GTA 6 will be introducing

Recent GTA 6 leaks have supported some of the earlier rumors and expectations of the game, and while Rockstar hasn't officially stated that these leaks are from the game, their statement on the subject has put an end to the lingering theories and conjecture.

The videos reveal a slew of gameplay footage and game mechanics in varying degrees of detail. Though it is far too early to assume the complete authenticity of the clips as the final product, they did provide some form of exposure to the upcoming game.

This article contains a list of five confirmed gameplay changes and details that are expected to feature in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Listings are not in any order.

Five confirmed GTA 6 gameplay changes that could be implemented in the game

1) Two Protagonists

Rockstar Games took a significant step forward with GTA 5 by introducing three protagonists who can be played simultaneously. However, GTA 6 is expected to take a step back by introducing only two playable characters. While it may seem like a downgrade to fans, Rockstar has made minor changes to the plan.

For the first time in the Grand Theft Auto universe, a female character will feature as the main character in the game. The leaked videos featured two protagonists: Lucia, a Latina female, and Jason, a white male. These characters confirm popular rumors of who the protagonists might be, besides providing an insight into how the gameplay will be carried out.

2) New weapon mechanics

The leaked videos confirm some of the new GTA 6 weapon mechanics. In the game, players will be able to drop weapons from their inventory. While players in GTA Online can drop snacks and ammo, dropping a weapon has never been an option in any Grand Theft Auto game.

This feature should expand the gameplay experience, particularly in multiplayer mode, if such a mode exists. Players will also be able to equip their teammates and friends with weapons, which should help enhance their survival mode missions.

Characters can also be seen carrying weapons on their backs, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. While its implementation has not been demonstrated, players may be able to swap weapons without opening the weapon wheel.

3) Improved character stances

Players could see new character stances and cover systems in GTA 6. The leaked footage shows the in-game characters crouching, a feature similar to what was seen in Grand Theft Auto 4. They can also recline and crawl if necessary.

Video lips have also revealed some new shooting postures. Characters can get down on one knee when firing guns. The leaks also reveal detailed animation of the character holding weapons as well as some improved recoil mechanisms.

The gameplay clearly shows the implementation of RDR 2's game mechanics. While these are not final releases, Rockstar is known to make major changes with each GTA edition, and players could see these features being incorporated in the final game.

4) Eagle Eye from RDR2

The popular Eagle Eye feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 may be making its way to Grand Theft Auto 6. One of the characters can be seen in the clips using a sixth sense skill while robbing a jewelry store in the game.

While it has not been confirmed whether this new shooting mechanism is a special ability possessed by Michael or Eagle Eye from RDR 2, players should be eager to try it out.

5) Use of meds for health

In GTA Online, players can use snacks to gain health and armor for initial protection from enemy bullets. While Grand Theft Auto 5 has no such feature, it could be introduced in GTA 6.

The clips show four item slots for the characters, which include items such as medicines, armor, and some form of drugs, among other things. While the purpose of the drugs is unknown, the characters' backpacks may contain these items to provide extra protection during missions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far