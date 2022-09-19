Where were GTA 6 leaks posted? Leaked images take over forums on the internet

GTA 6 leaks are the talk of the town. The screenshots and videos purported to be from GTA 6 have gone viral online.

However, different individuals have received the news from different sources. They are being discussed on several news websites, social media platforms, and YouTube channels. This article details the locations of the initial postings and distribution of the GTA 6 leaks.

Note: The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Where did the GTA 6 leaks originate?

At around 3:26 AM on September 18, a user going by the name "teapotuberhacker" published the first Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks on the GTAForums website.

In addition to claiming to have 90 videos and snippets of the game, the user also promised to offer more information, including the source codes, assets, and test builds for both GTA 5 and 6.

The post received a swift response from users, and it rapidly went viral. While several individuals initially expressed skepticism by saying things like "No pic no click," others quickly looked at the flies in the link and admitted that they were true.

The news and flies quickly spread across the internet. Twitter and Reddit were among the first social media platforms to capture the information. Though no official statements have been issued by Rockstar Games yet, renowned YouTubers, video game informers, and other reliable sources have expressed their concerns about the issue.

The news's level of virality was so intense that GTA 6 is still trending on numerous social media platforms. Utilizing the opportunity, the original author of the leaks revised their position and offered Rockstar a bargaining proposal. If the gaming company is willing to pay them some ransom, they have agreed to stop posting any additional leaks.

This has further received negative repercussions from the community worldwide. Many are calling on Rockstar or its parent company Take-Two Interactive to file a lawsuit against the user. TGG, a well-known gaming YouTuber, also stated his concern that the leak would cause further delays in the game's release.

What is known about GTA 6 so far?

On February 4, 2022, Rockstar announced the development process for the new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series via Twitter. This is the first and only official information about the game that has been made public. Despite the fact that many fan theories and concepts had surfaced prior to that, Rockstar made no statements on the subject.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Furthermore, Rockstar has promised to release more details and information about the game via its newswires as they become available.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!

People began to anticipate the game and have since tried to mine more information about it. A member of the media managed to question one Rockstar North developer about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, but the individual quickly denied the question, saying, "I don't know what you're talking about."

This was the closest anyone has gotten to knowledge on Grand Theft Auto 6 up until yesterday, when it became clear that the leaks were accurate all along.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far