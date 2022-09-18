"Already looking better than GTA V": Fans react as seemingly accurate GTA 6 leaks surface

GTA 6 may have received the biggest leak of the year, and fans are going crazy. The gaming community has been ecstatic since Rockstar announced the "next entry in the GTA series" via Twitter, and new concepts, fan theories, and trailers have been coming out.

New images and videos of the leaks have recently surfaced on the internet, dividing fans into two groups. While many are convinced of the leaked information, others are skeptical.

GTA fans have mixed feelings about alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

On September 18, one user claimed to have found 90 Grand Theft Auto 6 footage leaks in GTA Forums. Soon after the post, the internet exploded with new information about the game. While the clips appear to be accurate, no conclusions can be drawn as Rockstar has yet to release any official statements.

Basically someone posted 90 clips of (apparently) GTA 6 on a forum along with some of the game's code, the clips look like VERY early developement tho

While many well-known players, modders, and creators are talking about it, fans are going gaga over the insights they are getting from the leaks. One user commented on the leaks' visuals, saying they were better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Some see it as a marketing strategy employed by Rockstar to create hype about the game.

Their marketing department released it on purpose. All the big publishers have a "leak". It's cheap press.

Some have provided detailed analysis of the images and videos.

ig: op.jonathanos @hoodtoyota0 @ParadigmOffDuty @itsRealHYPEX Look at it for atleast 5 seconds, analyze it, you can red dead redemption 2's clouds, gta5 like rain fx, rdr2 online character style, gta 5 cars @ParadigmOffDuty @itsRealHYPEX Look at it for atleast 5 seconds, analyze it, you can red dead redemption 2's clouds, gta5 like rain fx, rdr2 online character style, gta 5 cars

Redditor reactions to the leaks

These leaks have also flooded the GTA 6 subreddit, where people have expressed their mixed feelings. While some people have pointed out similarities in the images, such as the clouds-

-others have pointed out that the leaks are old.

Some people have also labeled it as “the most elaborate fake of all time.”

Rockstar's Tweet about Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar teased their next Grand Theft Auto game on Twitter in February of this year. The tweet read:

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The upcoming saga of the game was created with this tweet, making players all over the world even more excited. While many previous leaks and fan theories have been debunked, this leak has received a lot of attention.

Regardless of what others say, they appear extremely convincing and real. Rockstar is known for producing high-quality games, and these leaks are on par with that information. However, no derivatives can be created until official confirmation is obtained.

