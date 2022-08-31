GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC makes the game unplayable on old-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One)

GTA Online’s Criminal Enterprises DLC launched globally on July 26, 2022, on all platforms including PC. While the update initially received positive responses, players from older generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One are not happy with it.

Users on Reddit have complained about a laggy gameplay experience on their consoles after the Criminal Enterprises update. From disappearing surroundings to degenerating textures, this article focuses on the issues with GTA Online on old-gen consoles after the update.

Criminal Enterprises DLC has hampered GTA Online for old-gen systems

GTA Online was released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014. They are the second generation of consoles that received GTA 5 and Online releases. While the gameplay experience has been smooth most of the time, players have noticed bugs and glitches occurring in the game, making it unplayable.

User samo1580 took to Reddit to share a video of GTA Online running on Xbox One. The video shows the game struggling to load textures, buildings, and cars on the road, causing them to disappear from the screen. This will certainly hinder the experience of the game as players will be unable to rectify the correct path and object and eventually crash onto them.

Other users have also responded and shown their concerns regarding the game. Some users have stated that as the newer versions of the consoles have been released and the game has become available on those, Rockstar is indirectly but deliberately forcing players to upgrade to the new-gen consoles.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online has been out for almost a decade and it used to be available for three generations of consoles. Rockstar recently closed the online servers for PS3 and Xbox 360 in December 2021.

Players have also claimed that the company is forcing the console players to move to the next-gen and will eventually close the servers for these old-gen systems.

Some users also mentioned that these bugs and glitches have been appearing on their old-gen consoles since the release of the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game. Players are expecting Rockstar to fix these bugs as they don’t want to upgrade their consoles just to play a 10-year-old title.

Players can do nothing but wait for Rockstar to address this issue. However, it will be important to see whether they iron out the issues or close the servers for PS4 and Xbox One.

