How to play GTA 5 on mobile with Steam Link in 2022

Unlike a number of other GTA titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 was never released for mobile platforms. The game is so massive in size that Rockstar Games still hasn’t considered it for a portable mobile experience even nine years after its release.

However, there is a way through which players can stream and play GTA 5 on their mobile phones. This method works for both Android and iOS devices and can be executed with some simple steps.

Before players begin, they need to make sure that they have GTA 5 installed on their PC from the Steam store. Since this method requires the Steam Link app to function, games installed from any other source will not work.

New players should ensure they have a PC that meets the minimum requirements for the game before purchasing it from Steam.

Grand Theft Auto V PC system requirements

(As updated on September 25, 2018, by Rockstar Games)

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad CPU Q6600 @ 2.40GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD Phenom 9850 Quad-Core Processor (4 CPUs) @ 2.5GHz Memory: 4GB Video Card: NVIDIA 9800 GT 1GB / AMD HD 4870 1GB (DX 10, 10.1, 11) Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible HDD Space: 65GB

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1 Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs) Memory: 8GB Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible HDD Space: 65GB

After purchasing and installing the game, players must create their profiles and run it.

A fast and stable internet connection with low ping is required to run the game smoothly. A Broadband WiFi connection is preferable in this case.

The smartphone on which the game is to be played has to be a medium-range to high-range device with no technical issues.

Steps players can follow to play GTA 5 on mobile devices using Steam Link

Once all the requirements have been met, players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on their mobile devices using Steam Link:

Download and install the Steam Link app from the Play Store/App Store on your smartphone. Open the Steam Link application on both the smartphone and PC and pair the devices. The mobile app automatically scans and connects to the nearby running Steam app client. Click on the Start Playing button. This will turn the screen into Big Picture mode, and the PC screen will be mirrored to the smartphone. Select GTA 5 from the Steam Library and press the play button. The Steam Link app will mirror the PC screen to the connected smartphone and act as a wireless controller for the game. Players can operate and play the entire game on their smartphones as long as both devices are connected.

For a better experience, players are recommended to use external controllers as the touch screen controls on mobile devices are small in size and not very user-friendly.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh