How to download GTA 5 on laptops: System requirements, size, and more

GTA 5 is a year shy of celebrating its 10-year anniversary and has managed to stay relevant for the better part of a decade. Although this is mostly thanks to its online component, a large number of players still enjoy the story mode thanks to mods.

As a new generation of PC gamers prepare to download GTA 5 onto their devices, they're naturally interested in knowing the system requirements. This article provides these details and other important information like how to download the game, current discounts, and more.

GTA 5 system requirements on PCs and laptops: Where to buy the game, suggested devices, and other details

System requirements

Despite being released in 2015, GTA 5 is still considered a staple of benchmark tests. Although the character models look a bit outdated, the game has aged quite well in terms of environmental details, lighting, reflections, and other effects. Here are the required system requirements, as listed on the Epic Games Store:

Minimum requirements

OS — Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1, Windows Vista 64 Bit Service Pack 2* (*NVIDIA video card recommended if running Vista OS)

Recommended requirements

OS — Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Despite the Epic Games Store having the most updated system requirements, players should note that GTA 5 is currently larger than it was even a year ago. On Steam, it takes up about 105 GB of disk space, and it's recommended that players have at least a few gigabytes worth of breathing room on their drive.

Suggested devices

Players looking for a gaming laptop to play GTA 5 need not fret. Most lower-end/mid-range gaming laptops today come with the Nvidia GTX 1650 or the slightly better RTX 3050, which are more than capable of running the game.

This is usually accompanied by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or a better processor. While the game lists 4GB RAM as the minimum requirement, having a larger pool is much more beneficial as it mitigates stuttering to a large degree.

How to download

The PC version of GTA 5 is available on three online marketplaces: Steam, Epic Games Store (EGS), and Rockstar Games Store (RGS). Although the prices vary between the stores, the game is essentially the same. Here are the current prices of the game in these stores:

Steam: $14.98

$14.98 Epic Games Store: $14.99

$14.99 Rockstar Games Store: $29.99

Players must go to either of these three stores to purchase and download GTA 5. The Steam version is the most popular, and after a 63% discount, it now costs almost the same as the EGS version. The RGS version, on the other hand, is much more expensive, and players rarely receive any benefits for purchasing a game from the Rockstar store.

