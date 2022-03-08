GTA 5 next-gen price, file size, pre-order method, and more revealed

Rockstar has made the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 available for pre-orders and pre-loading starting today. All the necessary details for the game, such as file size, price, and more, have already been revealed.
The game costs differently on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S since GTA Online is completely free on the former. In addition, there's a 50% discount on the games, applicable on both consoles. The file size also varies across the consoles. All such details about the game can be found here.
GTA 5 next-gen edition details: Price, file size, pre-order, and more
Price
There are two choices when buying the next-gen console edition of GTA 5. One is the default purchase containing both Story Mode and Online, while the other simply includes the standalone Online Mode. The former is more expensive, although prices vary across the consoles.
Since Grand Theft Auto Online is free on the PS5, the base game, which includes both single-player and multiplayer, is significantly cheaper than on the Xbox Series X/S. There's also a temporary 50% discount applicable for all players until June 14, 2022.
Here's how much the games cost on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, after applying the 50% discount:
PlayStation 5:
- Grand Theft Auto V (includes GTA Online) - $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99
- Grand Theft Auto Online (standalone) - Free
Xbox Series X/S:
- Grand Theft Auto V (includes GTA Online) - $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97
- Grand Theft Auto Online (standalone) - $9.99 / £8.99 / €9.99 / AU $15.47
File size
The next-gen games take up a considerable amount of space and are a bit larger than the last-gen versions on the PS4 and Xbox One. Here's how much space the base game (Story Mode + Online) takes up on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S:
- PlayStation 5 - 86.837 GB
- Xbox Series X/S - 87.81 GB
How to pre-order
Pre-ordering the Expanded and Enhanced games is quite a simple thing to do. Players only need to visit the relevant website for their console, choose the game, and select the Pre-Order option. Here are the relevant links to Grand Theft Auto 5's next-gen edition on Xbox Series X/S:
PlayStation 5 users will have to visit the old-gen version's product page on their console and press the […] menu to select the next-gen version.