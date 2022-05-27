GTA fans can make use of Rockstar Store Spring Sale

The Rockstar Store Spring sale that every GTA fan was waiting for has started, and this year fans are getting some pretty amazing offers. Rockstar Games has received a mixed response regarding GTA Online's weekly updates and in-game discount offers. Still, this spring sale has brought at least some exciting variety of offers on some of the biggest titles they have created.

This year's spring sale is not limited to games only, as Rockstar has also put some exciting offers on their merchandise and apparel.

This spring sale, fans can get GTA 5, RDR2, and up to 50% off on select classic Rockstar titles

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Spring has officially sprung and brought with it several deals as part of the Rockstar Store Spring Sale – including up to 50% off on a range of merchandise, apparel, and various Rockstar titles: rsg.ms/6ab5407 Spring has officially sprung and brought with it several deals as part of the Rockstar Store Spring Sale – including up to 50% off on a range of merchandise, apparel, and various Rockstar titles: rsg.ms/6ab5407 https://t.co/ZmG1ibTc0q

The spring sale discounts are only for multiple Rockstar titles and merchandise. Thus, most fans will find some kind of offer on their favorite games. Even Rockstar PC classics have gotten special offers on them.

The sale officially began on May 26 and will continue until June 5, so gamers have ample time to decide which titles are best for them to buy. They can choose from the latest titles to the old classics, depending on each player's preference.

Another thing to remember is that offers are valid for selected games and merchandise while supplies last, and availability, inventory, pricing, and game formats may vary by region. Discounts are applied before shipping and taxes.

50% off on Grand Theft Auto 5

Gamers can now get Grand Theft Auto 5 for cheaper price (Images via Rockstar Games

Users on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC can now buy GTA 5 with 50% off on the price, making the seminal game available to purchase for $19.99. Those on the PC also get a bonus discount of 15% on Megalodon Shark Cards in GTA Online.

50% off on Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

RDR2 has also got pretty amazing discount offers (Images via Rockstar Games)

Players can now get 50% off on Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, making the discounted price about $29.99. They are also getting over 60% off on Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition.

So, if any GTA fans want to diversify their game library, now is the time.

33% off on Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC

There is even a discount on the most controversial Rockstar game of last year (Images via Rockstar Games)

The GTA trilogy has been constantly patched and updated to improve and remove all of the bugs and glitches it has had since its release last year. So, for users, especially those who play on PC and have still not played this collection, it is the best time to buy this game as they are getting over 33% off on GTA Trilogy and can get this game for only $39.99.

50% off on many of the classic Rockstar PC titles

Players can now visit old classics for a cheaper price (Images via Rockstar Games)

One of the best parts about this year's Rockstar Spring Sale is that gamers who were fans of the old Rockstar titles on the PC will have a chance to live through those memories again, as right now, there is 50% off on classic games such as Max Payne 3 ($9.99), GTA 4 ($9.99), LA: Noire (|$9.99) and Bully: Scholarship Edition ($7.49).

40% on select merchandise and apparel

RDR2's zippo light is one of the most popular items players buy (Images via Rockstar Games)

Players are also getting over 40% off on selected Rockstar merchandise and apparel, including the Rockstar Baseball Cap and the Red Dead Redemption 2 Brass Zippo Lighter.

But before buying any of these items, individuals must check if they can be delivered to their location or not. Like the user in the post above, there are many locations where Rockstar merchandise will not be available for delivery.

