Fans report better performance in GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy after latest patches

Rockstar Games has just rolled out the latest patch for GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, and players are reporting improvements. Since launch, the games have been suffering from several bugs, and users have been pleading for the developer to release a few more patches.

This patch allegedly fixes framerate issues and improves reflection and particle quality on the Switch version. However, several persistent bugs remain in the titles and are likely to be repaired in later patches.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy performing better after patches; more tweaks expected

Akaimizu @akaimizu Tried the GTA Trilogy, after today’s patch 1.0.6 on Switch. They say there’s more patches to come. I tried Vice City and the first thing I noticed was a big increase in performance. It’s much more a consistent 30fps and vehicle handling is far improved. Tried the GTA Trilogy, after today’s patch 1.0.6 on Switch. They say there’s more patches to come. I tried Vice City and the first thing I noticed was a big increase in performance. It’s much more a consistent 30fps and vehicle handling is far improved.

The latest patch updates GTA: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition to version 1.0.6. The tweet above suggests that the Definitive Edition of Vice City can now handle a consistent 30 frames per second gameplay on the Switch.

Rockstar also seems to have introduced gameplay improvements, as the user also reported better vehicle handling.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support. New patches are coming next week for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition across all platforms. We appreciate the community’s patience and support.

As the publisher themselves stated yesterday, the patches have been released on all platforms. However, Switch gamers seem to be reporting the most visible improvements because the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy was nearly unplayable on this platform before.

The PC and Switch versions have reported the highest number of bugs since launch day.

The recent patches have also focused on graphical improvements, as players have reported better reflection and particle quality.

Ben T @videotech_ Necro Felipe 💉• #SwitchBrasil @necrolipe Um pouco do meu gameplay dirigindo em Vice City (GTA Trilogy) no Nintendo Switch após a versão 1.0.6 ser disponibilizada



FPS muito mais estável, melhoria na resolução, reflexos e partículas... bom trabalho Rockstar Um pouco do meu gameplay dirigindo em Vice City (GTA Trilogy) no Nintendo Switch após a versão 1.0.6 ser disponibilizadaFPS muito mais estável, melhoria na resolução, reflexos e partículas... bom trabalho Rockstar https://t.co/G0hVVa1JYL Finally, it looks playable on the Switch. Some are only reporting the patch only improves performance and resolution – bugs apparently unaddressed but it could be coming in a separate patch next week. twitter.com/necrolipe/stat… Finally, it looks playable on the Switch. Some are only reporting the patch only improves performance and resolution – bugs apparently unaddressed but it could be coming in a separate patch next week. twitter.com/necrolipe/stat…

Fans expect some more patches to fix the major bugs that remain in the games. Some of them have been downright hilarious, prompting YouTubers to create bug compilation videos and fans to share their funniest moments from these titles. Others are game-breaking and hinder progression in-game.

As such, users have been quite frustrated with the Definitive Edition Trilogy games ever since they were launched. However, as the first few patches improved the game considerably, they grew hopeful of further improvements. Rockstar has kept that promise by coming up with new patches quite frequently.

A few more patches are needed to smoothen out all the rough edges of the games, and gamers can expect Rockstar to come up with them soon.

