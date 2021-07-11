5 real life places that would be great as a location in a future GTA game

Some real-life places would be a great source of inspiration for a new location in the GTA series.

There's nothing wrong with going through just San Andreas, Vice City, and Liberty City all the time, but a new location would be far more interesting to see in a future GTA game.

It isn't yet known where GTA 6 could take place, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on the matter before.

This list will only include locations that the GTA series hasn't used for inspiration for one of their locations. Places like Las Vegas and London are cool and should be seen again in the future, but they were used for Las Venturas and London (surprisingly no name change) before.

Five real life places that could be an awesome location for a GTA game

#5 New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans is a culturally rich city (Image via Biz New Orleans)

The Big Easy is a city vibrant in its night scene. Of course, it's best known for the Mardi Gras, which is a carnival celebration unlike anything in the GTA series.

It would be amazing to see a more robust free-roam world where there's always something going on, and New Orleans would be the perfect location for that.

Of course, its local music scene is pretty top-notch, and the French and Spanish Creole influences on the architecture would make the city stand out in a good way compared to past GTA titles.

#4 - Moscow, Russia

Moscow's architecture is a one-of-a-kind sight (Image via National Geographic)

Russian mafia members show up a lot throughout the GTA series, so it would be fascinating to visit one of the most famous cities in Russia. As far as Russian cities go, Moscow is one of the most friendly to English-speakers, which would make it less of a stretch to incorporate than some other locations.

Moscow usually has snow during the winter times, which would be a great visual change from the usual settings seen in single-player GTA games.

#3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, with Christ the Redeemer in the front (Image via National Geographic)

The old GTA 6 leaks suggested that the game could take place in Vice City and a city based off of Rio de Janeiro. While it's presently unknown if that's true or not, it would still make for an exciting location in a GTA game.

It's a beautiful city full of iconic landmarks, and GTA games are known for taking inspiration from the landmarks of whatever location they're based on. Plus, it would be awesome to have a soccer minigame fitting for the location.

#2 - Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is one of the United State's most interesting cities (Image via Forbes)

Chicago is an iconic city in Illinois, and it's the third-largest city in the United States. Seeing as though New York City and Los Angeles have been spoofed before in the GTA series, it would only be fair if Chicago was brought up.

It's also a city notorious for its crime (relative to other US cities), which could easily be spun around for something interesting in the world of GTA.

On non-crime-related matters, Chicago is a rich city culturally, which would make its inhabitants and setting in a GTA game interesting to see.

#1 - Paris, France

Paris is a wonderful place to visit (Image via Push to Talk)

The city of love would make for an amazing location for more than just romantic rendezvous and delicious cuisines. It has iconic landmarks and a rich culture that would be interesting to see in a GTA setting.

It is surprisingly diverse when it comes to demographics, too. Paris would be a completely different setting from past GTA games (even London was a location once), which could help freshen up the series.

Plus, French agents have shown up in GTA Vice City before in Cortez's missions.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul