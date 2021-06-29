5 best cities that should feature in GTA 6

With every GTA game, players have been introduced to some meticulously-built fictional cities based on real-life ones.

These cities have been made to resemble their real-life counterparts in such detail that they often feel lifelike. Each of the cities in the GTA series has a distinct personality that makes them so popular with fans.

Rockstar has always provided a believable setting for GTA games, whether it was the vibrant Vice City of the 80s or the dismal Liberty City of the late-2000s. These iconic cities have featured frequently in the series, starting with the first game in 1997.

Here is a list of a few real-life cities that should be featured in GTA 6.

5 cities that should appear in GTA 6

1) Washington DC

A fan-made map of a Washington DC-inspired city for GTA (Image via r/GTA, Reddit)

While this might seem weird to some players, a city based on the US capital would make for a great setting. Apart from two expansions to the original game (GTA London 1969/61), the GTA games have always been set in the US.

Players have visited all the major cities in the country, like Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas. A GTA game set in Washington DC would be an excellent candidate for a plot centered around political intrigue and conspiracy.

2) Detroit

While it won't be as visually appealing as most other cities on this list, Detroit is still a worthy mention for a number of reasons. As most people know, Detroit used to be center of the automobile industry in the US, and is but a hollow shell of its past self.

A city riddled with high crime rates, large ghost towns and high corruption would be perfect for a GTA game. The GTA Universe shares a lot of things with the Manhunt series, such as vehicles and locations.

Carcer City from the first Manhunt game has been referenced a lot in the GTA series, and it could be a probable location for GTA 6.

3) New Orleans

New Orleans has been featured in open-world titles like Mafia 3 and even in GTA clones like Gangster: New Orleans. The city of Cottonmouth in Manhunt 2 was largely inspired by New Orleans, and as such, it also exists in the GTA Universe.

Despite the fact that the world is shared, there are no direct references to the city in the GTA games. Cottonmouth City is accessible in GTA San Andreas thanks to a popular mod called GTA Underground.

It would be interesting to see a New Orleans-inspired city in GTA 6. It would be a scenic location and could even be featured along with Vice City.

4) Hong Kong

Apart from the expansions to the initial game, GTA has never traveled outside of the United States. It would be a one-of-a-kind shift and a bold departure from the series if GTA 6 was set in Asia.

The only time a GTA game enabled players to play as a member of the triad was in GTA Chinatown Wars. A game set in Hong Kong could see a return to such a narrative, even though it wouldn't be very original.

The game Sleeping Dogs, a spiritual successor to the True Crime series, featured a realistic representation of Hong Kong. It's doubtful that Rockstar would decide to set a GTA game in Asia anytime soon, but it would be intriguing nonetheless.

5) Tokyo

Continuing with the Asian theme, GTA would also take an unexpected turn if it was set in Tokyo. The yakuza have also had very few appearances in the GTA games.

A GTA game set in Tokyo and incorporating the yakuza would be a welcome departure for the series. However, Rockstar's video games are always unique and groundbreaking, and this would make it too similar to the existing Yakuza franchise.

As a result, the likelihood of a GTA game being set in Tokyo is quite minimal. This is not to say that it would be a bad choice, since GTA 6 can still include missions that take players to a part of Tokyo.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

