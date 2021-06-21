5 best locations from previous GTA games that Rockstar can revisit in GTA 6

The GTA series has introduced players to many fictionalized versions of real cities and regions. Some of these locations have become fan favorites and have been featured more than once. Maps like Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas have returned for many GTA games, sometimes with a completely new makeover.

GTA 6 has been the subject of a lot of rumors recently. Many of these involve its locations, which most fans believe will include Vice City. However, the GTA universe has a lot of interesting locations that can be revisited in its next game. Regions like Carcer City from Manhunt is a city that exists in this universe but has never been featured in a GTA game.

This article lists a few cities from previous GTA games that Rockstar could bring back in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Locations from earlier GTA games that should be revisited in GTA 6

5) London

The only "real" setting in the GTA series, London, is one of only two cities in the GTA universe that is not set in the US. Featured in two consecutive expansions to the original GTA, the map of London was a fictionalized variant of its real-life counterpart.

The game also included a fictionalized variant of Manchester, another real-life British city to be featured in GTA. A return to London would be interesting, as GTA has become synonymous with an open-world game featuring American regions.

4) San Fierro

Based on the city of San Francisco, San Fierro was an interesting location in GTA San Andreas and one of three available cities. GTA San Andreas was the only GTA game to have three major cities and inter-city travel via flight tickets.

San Fierro was the third arc in the storyline where CJ moves to after winning a garage in the city. The most remarkable features of the city were its steep roads, trams, and its unique San Francisco charm.

A return to San Fierro and its surrounding regions of Flint County and Bayside would be a great change for GTA 6.

3) Las Venturas

Las Venturas was another city in GTA San Andreas, and it was the final one to be unlocked. It was a well-built city with a quarry on the periphery and a purchasable airfield in the nearby desert region. The military base, complete with hidden labs, was an excellent addition to the game.

If the city was included in GTA 6, the dazzling lights of the casinos at night would be a fantastic sight. The Vegas-inspired city is still a fan favorite in the GTA world, and the next installment in the series would benefit greatly from adding this location.

2) Anywhere City

The cyberpunk genre was comparatively underrated until recently, with the hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and its launch. GTA 2's fictional setting was the most unique one ever in a GTA game: a retrofuturistic American city called Anywhere City.

The game had futuristic weaponry and retrofuturist cars with design inspirations taken from the 60s. While a return to Anywhere City would be quite unlikely, it would be a surprising change for the GTA series.

Since the 3D and HD universe has focused entirely on realism, it would be quite interesting to see GTA's take on the cyberpunk formula.

1) Vice City

Vice City is one of the most iconic locations in the GTA franchise, and for a good reason. The city was a welcome change from the drab Liberty City in GTA 3 and had a flavor of its own. The 80s setting did justice to this fictionalized depiction of Miami, with its bright neon and bold colors.

Most rumors concerning GTA 6 have assured fans that the next game would take place in Vice City in the 70s-80s. Most fans would agree that this would be a great setting, as the drab realism of a modern setting has left the HD Universe lifeless and unoriginal.

The grandiose tone of GTA Vice City was unparalleled by any other GTA game, and a return to this location might be successful in a time where retrowave is a growing phenomenon.

Edited by Shaheen Banu