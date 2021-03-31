5 potential locations GTA Online should visit in next heist update

At this point, it is quite easy to say that the GTA Online experiment has been a resounding success for Rockstar Games. Many were slightly wary of the publisher attempting to cash in on the trend towards online multiplayer experiences and whether it would mean the death of single-player games from the studio.

Many of those fears were put to rest as Rockstar has maintained GTA Online alongside the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 and then its online component.

Furthermore, GTA Online has proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that there is a lot of potential in an online multiplayer game to emulate a single-player experience.

The Cayo Perico Heist provides players with a solid, solo PvE experience that is akin to playing single-player DLC for GTA 5. With heists being the cornerstone of the Online experience, where should Rockstar take players next?

Five sites GTA Online should possibly go to in next heist update

#5 - Liberty City

Liberty City holds a special place in GTA players' hearts as one of the first open-world cities they visited in the series. The location is also rife with rampant organized crime families going at each other's throats, giving way to anarchy and corruption to take hold of the city.

All of this makes it the perfect city for the GTA Online protagonist to look for opportunities. Bank of Liberty played host to one of the most memorable heists in the series in Grand Theft Auto 4's Three-Leaf Clover.

A callback to that iconic heist with a revisit to Liberty will surely go down incredibly well with the fans.

#4 - Carcer City

For all its intents and purposes, Carcer City is a cesspool of crime, corruption, and ghastly violence, making it one of the scariest places on earth. To try and survive here is in itself a monumental task, so attempting to thrive in its criminal community is a fantasy.

Carcer City is the famous location of the Manhunt games and is a dastardly place to visit. Each street corner tells a story of a horrific crime, and the city feels something straight out of a horror movie.

Such features would make it the perfect location for a heist, breaking away from the typical sunshine, rainbows, and casual violence of GTA Online's heists.

#3 - Las Venturas

The Diamond Casino and the area surrounding it are as close to Las Vegas as GTA Online has ever been, and fans couldn't be more appreciative.

However, there are parts of San Andreas that Rockstar chose not to include in GTA 5's version of the state of San Andreas, namely Las Venturas and San Fierro.

While the latter is great, Las Venturas is a whole new level of fun. Inspired by the real-life city of Las Vegas, it is full of glitz, casinos, and all manner of excesses.

Visiting the neighboring city for a heist should be an opportunity the publisher must explore in future updates.

#2 - Mile High Club

The Mile High Club has been under construction for what feels like an eternity. At this point, it is more of a running joke than ever being a potential location in GTA Online.

Earlier speculation suggested that Mile High Club would be something akin to a social hub for players, much like the Diamond Casino. While that would be somewhat decent, it would be much more interesting as the location for a heist.

The Mile High Club can provide players with an interesting location for a heist with multiple floors of differing challenges and layouts. A theft that takes place in this restrictive environment would make for a chaotic and claustrophobic experience.

#1 - Vice City

With GTA 6 still far off in the distance, players have been hedging their bets on the next game in the series taking place in the tropical paradise of Vice City. In the meantime, perhaps a trip down to this cartel hotspot might be extremely well-received by fans.

In the lead up to the Cayo Perico Heist, many had assumed the islands could have something in common with Vice City. While that ultimately never materialized, there is nothing that fans would love more than revisiting the nostalgic neon-drenched Vice City once more in pristine HD or even 4K.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.