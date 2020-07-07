GTA 6: Locations Rockstar should revisit

There are several locations from GTA games that Rockstar should consider returning to in the next installment of the franchise.

Here we look at some locations that warrant a return in the future installments.

(picture credits: dexerto)

The GTA franchise has thrived for nearly 2 decades now. It has provided gamers with some of the most interesting virtual cities and locations in the history of gaming.

A large part of the allure of GTA games is the vast, expansive open-worlds that the game is set in. Fan favourites Vice City and Los Santos remain one of the most beloved cities in the franchise.

However, some locations like Los Santos are due to receive the next-gen treatment with GTA V coming out on the PS5 in 2021.

With GTA VI likely to release on next-gen consoles as well, fans would love revisiting these locations from the previous games.

Locations Rockstar Games should revisit in GTA VI

1) Vice City

As the rumour mill surrounds Vice City being the primary location for GTA VI, fans can't wait to see their favourite neon-drenched playground given the next-gen treatment.

GTA VI is reportedly going to be set in the 80s, making Vice City the ideal location for the next game.

The Miami-inspired city acts as a major port for South American drug cartels, making Vice City thematically relevant for the next game.

2) Liberty City

Liberty City was the first location visited in the Grand Theft Auto series with GTA II and seen later in GTA IV. The New-York inspired city is riddled with organized crime and is as uninviting as it can get.

However, there is a certain charm to Liberty City that not many other games have been able to emulate. The city is daunting, and weighs down on the player, given both the games' darker tones.

However, if Rockstar chooses to go with a lighter tone, revisiting the city under a different light might just be the change of pace fans need from GTA VI.

3) London

London was the primary location for GTA London 1969. Given its very basic, top-down nature, it did not make for a very location with a lot of character and details.

With reports of GTA VI featuring locations outside of America, perhaps visiting England will be a great change of landscape. There are several English characters in GTA games but the game hasn't explored that part of the world in-game.

The British mafia would be a great setting for a GTA game and could be explored in GTA VI.