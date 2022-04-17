T-shirt with GTA 6 logo allegedly leaked on Rockstar Store

The latest GTA 6 leak comes in the form of a t-shirt that appears to bear the game's official logo. Fans have already raised doubts regarding its authenticity, although the leaker is quite confident in their claims.

After announcing the game's existence, fans are eagerly awaiting a full-scale reveal and a trailer. At such a moment, the logo leak might come as a surprise to many. Here are all the details about this leak revealed as of writing this article.

GTA 6 logo supposedly leaked through a t-shirt, how believable is it?

On April 15, the online Rockstar Store website, precisely the merch page, was allegedly updated with a single new item. The leaker claims that this new item wasn't quite ready to go online. Hence, they took a screenshot of the item before Rockstar allegedly rolled back the changes.

This new item of clothing is a black t-shirt depicting a distinctive logo for what can only be GTA 6. It displays the roman numerals "VI" for 6, most likely referring to the upcoming game.

This t-shirt had a codename and was listed as free (£0.00), unlike other items with proper names and a price tag. The item has the following code - Black_Americas_Logo_8445ae52. The "Black" would indicate the color of the t-shirt itself, but the "Americas Logo" might be proof of the Project Americas rumor being true.

The "VI" logo is not in the same font as GTA 4 or even GTA 5. It sports a less archaic or serious design and is colored in blue and pink. The design might lead many to believe that GTA 6 could be set in Vice City. The original Vice City logo had a similar color scheme, which hinted at the 80s retro esthetic.

Most fans are doubtful if this leak is even accurate or not. While their skepticism is valid, the reasons some of them are stating are not. A few fans have pointed out that this page update wasn't listed in the Wayback Machine database.

However, the Wayback Machine does not automatically update its database whenever a website introduces changes.

Whatever the case may be, the original logo will only be revealed when Rockstar finally releases a trailer for GTA 6. At the moment, it is best to question any such leaks that come out and wait for some official teaser or reveal from Rockstar themselves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar