Even after nearly a decade of its release, the 'latest' entry in the Grand Theft Auto universe, GTA 5 is still one of the most popular and played games.

With many players playing it on Epic games and Steam, there is still a huge demand for machines that can easily push 1080p 60fps on GTA 5.

And although almost all modern laptops can score well over 60 fps at 1080p high settings, we will be listing some of the best budget gaming laptops for GTA 5.

Best laptops for games like GTA 5

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 is the lowest you can go while ensuring a smooth gaming experience. The Ryzen 5 5600h and the GTX 1650 can easily push 60 FPS at 1080p high settings.

And although the 60 Hz display might not be best for E-Sports titles, who can complain at this price point.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 60hz

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it

2) Asus TUF Gaming F17

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 (Image via Amazon)

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17, with its 17.3 inch and 144hz display, is an excellent option for those wanting a larger display.

The GTX 1650ti and the 4 core/8 thread i5 can easily push frame rates close to the refresh rate (of 144hz) at 1080p Normal-High settings.

The Asus Aura compatible RGB keyboard adds color and gamer DNA to the laptop.

Specs

CPU: i5 10300H

GPU: GTX 1650ti 4GB

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Screen: 17.3" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Asus Aura RGB Keyboard, Win 10, 5.73 lbs(2.6 Kg)

Get it here

1) HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

The HP Victus 16, with its clean, minimalist design, is one of the best price-to-performance laptops. It has a muted black finish rather than a more gaming-centric design (which most gaming laptops tend to choose) and is one of the few laptops under $1000 with an RTX GPU.

With 5000 series Ryzen CPU and RTX 3050, this beast can push beyond 144 FPS at 1080p high settings on GTA 5.

Specs

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Get it here

For some more budget-oriented laptops for GTA 5, check here.

Note: This listicle reflects the author's views and is in no particular order.

Edited by Srijan Sen