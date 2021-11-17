5 reasons why GTA 5 has stood the test of time so well

One can make the case that GTA 5 has stood the test of time as far as Grand Theft Auto games go.

It's the most successful single-player GTA game by a longshot. Even GTA San Andreas, with all its acclaim and fame, has sold substantially fewer copies. Modern audiences are more interested in GTA 5, and that's partially because it works better as a modern game.

It's a 2013 game that will still feel excellent to play a decade after its initial release. Standing the test of time is no easy feat, but GTA 5 has done better than some of its contemporaries in this regard.

Five ways how GTA 5 is still an excellent game to this day

5) Acceptable graphics

GTA 5 can look good without mods (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5's graphics aren't top-tier by today's standards, but they're acceptable nonetheless. Compared to other GTA titles, it's a different story. The 3D Universe had games with graphics that had aged terribly. Hence, one title looks more presentable to modern audiences than some of the older classics.

A game's graphics heavily sways some gamers, so it makes a difference in this department. It's also worth noting that GTA 5 has a rich modding scene that makes the game's graphics look far better than usual.

4) Legendary modding scene

Similarly, the modding scene for GTA 5 is extensive and contains several notable mods that players love to use. Although it doesn't pertain directly to the game, incorporating mods can add hundreds of hours of extra gameplay.

Most single-player games don't have a modding scene comparable to GTA 5 in the slightest. It's a huge boon that makes the iconic title cater even more to a player's personal preferences.

For instance, GTA RP is insanely popular amongst some gaming communities.

3) Most things flow well

The controls are fluid and it's easy to figure out what to do in most situations (Image via Rockstar Games)

Regardless of what a player chooses to do, they will find that GTA 5 is incredibly responsive. For example, missions are never confusing, and the ability to instantly retry upon failing is valuable. Likewise, accessing side activities such as the stock market or buying a vehicle online is easy thanks to the in-game phone.

GTA 5 feels good to play because of how well it flows. Rarely will a player be frustrated by bad game design. The sheer amount of quality-of-life features and other additions make the game so fun to play.

2) An open-world game with so much to do

An example of how big GTA 5's map is (Image via Gaming Reddit)

Open-world games are incredibly popular with modern gamers, but not every title pulls it off well. In some instances, one might see a large and graphically impressive world, only to find out there isn't much to do.

In GTA 5's case, it has both quality and quantity to reward the player for enjoying the game. The world is the largest in the GTA series, and there are plenty of activities and other oddities for entertainment.

For example, Random Events and Strangers and Freaks often involve the player going to random locations they'd normally never consider.

1) The choice of freedom

There are three protagonists to play as, adding more freedom to the player's actions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Linear games have their place in the video game industry, but there is no denying that a non-linear title can better entertain some gamers. Although some of the missions are set in a linear storyline, the player has the choice to do whatever they want, whenever they want.

For example, if the player has several mission markers active, they can select any one of them. Alternatively, they can set out to do any of the game's fun activities unrelated to the main storyline.

It can make one's playthrough feel quite different from another's.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

