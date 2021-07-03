5 best GTA 5 mods for better graphics in July 2021

GTA fans will be stuck with GTA 5 for several more years because GTA 6 will not be releasing anytime soon.

Players eager to try out their latest generation graphics cards must rely on graphic mods if they want an AAA experience in GTA 5. While the game is still visually intensive enough to require a decent enough PC, it is well over 7 years old now.

GTA 5 has proven to be quite the cash cow, and not just for Rockstar, as the game's top-tier graphics mods are not free. This article will list the best free graphics mods available for GTA 5 as of July 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Top 5 graphics mods for GTA 5 in July 2021

5) HD Low End

This mod is ideal for people who wish to enjoy enhanced visuals in GTA 5 despite having low-end PCs. Not only does this mod provide high-quality graphics, but it also employs some ingenious modifications to boost FPS by up to 20 on some systems.

The settings are highly adjustable, and players may choose their ideal option based on the capacity of their computers.

4) Old Gen Visual

A stunning view of the ocean (Image via GTA5-Mods.com)

Players who prefer the old generation (PS3/Xbox 360) visuals for GTA 5 will be delighted to know about this mod. Installing this one will revert the visual effects of the Enhanced edition to that of the older console versions.

Some players have reported an increase in FPS after installing this mod while others have reported otherwise.

3) Grand Theft Auto 5.5 (Realism Overhaul)

This mod is the successor to the Natural Realism graphics mod, and it has all the necessary elements of an ENB mod. Some of the changes include increased reflections and lighting rendering distances for various light sources.

This mod also brightens all light sources and darkens the shadows. This also has an impact on the day/night cycle, as the day is much brighter and night is notably darker.

As the name implies, this is more than a simple visual mod as the entire game has been redesigned to reflect greater realism. Vehicles, NPCs, and the police have all been entirely rebuilt, with improved AI behavior, better driving, and other enhancements.

2) PRSA - PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB

This mod uses custom shaders to achieve realistic visuals, allowing players to recreate a movie-like gameplay. Reflections are a key focus of PRSA, but the weather effects are equally stunning.

One of the benefits of this mod is its compatibility with most weather and lighting mods. It was designed to be used in conjunction with NaturalVision Remastered, although it may be installed independently.

1) VisualV

When it comes to free graphics mods for GTA 5, nobody can compete with VisualV. This is the default choice for most players, as the enhanced visuals that this mod provides feel the most authentic.

Players often complain that a lot of ENB mods increase the contrast too much, or that the overall photorealism feels exaggerated. VisualV achieves the maximum possible improvements in the least aggressive way, thereby making it feel like an official GTA update.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul