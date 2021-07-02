Can fans expect a 2021 release date for GTA 6 in 2021?

GTA 6, when it comes out, will be the next big installment in the GTA franchise. If it comes out this year, the gap of 7 years between two GTA games will be the largest ever.

GTA 5, the best-selling GTA game ever, has sold roughly 145 million copies across all platforms, with 2020 being the year with the most sales.

Rockstar Games is continually updating GTA Online, and people are still purchasing shark cards for the game.

Will GTA 6 release in 2021?

It is doubtful that GTA 6 will be launched in 2021, given that Rockstar has yet to acknowledge the game's existence. Most fans were disappointed by the eagerly anticipated PS5 event, as well as the recent E3 2021 conference.

Rockstar has only announced an Expanded and Enhanced edition of GTA 5 for current-generation consoles, as well as the discontinuation of online support for the PS3 and Xbox 360. The only thing gamers can expect to hear about GTA 6 is an announcement, assuming one is made at all.

However, players can rest assured that GTA 6 is definitely coming, as it would make no sense for Rockstar to abandon such a lucrative game series.

If recent trends in the gaming industry are to be believed, Rockstar has been releasing its games after a gap of four to five years. Red Dead Redemption 2, the last game by Rockstar Games, came out in 2018. If this release trend continues, players can expect GTA 6 to come out in 2022 or 2023.

A 2025 release date?

Tom Henderson, a trusted source who has recently leaked quite a bit of GTA 6 information, estimates the release date to be between 2024 and 2025.

This may be due to the COVID-induced lockdown delaying development, the ensuing chip crisis rendering consoles scarce, or even the allegations of crunch time made against Rockstar.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were just recently released, and many gamers have yet to get their hands on one. Rockstar may be taking the crunch time claims more seriously, thus delaying the release of the next game.

Another factor might be GTA Online's ongoing popularity. The game has seen an increase in players recently, owing to the lockdown and the recent craze for GTA RP.

Whatever the reason, gamers have no choice but to wait and see what Rockstar has in store for them. At the moment, it appears like GTA 6 will take a few more years to be released.

Edited by Srijan Sen