GTA 6 leaker reveals more information about probable release date, setting, map locations

For the last couple of years, GTA 6 has been the centerpiece of many rumors, leaks, and online discussions.

GTA fans have been eagerly waiting for a new title as the last game in the series was released almost eight years ago. There have been several leaks concerning GTA 6, the most well-known of which was the "Project Americas" concept.

However, recent leaks have surfaced that refute this idea in favor of a less radical one. Tom Henderson is considered a reliable source of game leaks for FPS giants like Call of Duty and the Battlefield series.

He has also been putting out supposed GTA 6 leaks, which he admits may not be accurate. Here are the specifics of his most recent video, where he shared all information he has accumulated on the game over the years.

GTA 6 details revealed by leaker

Tom Henderson has often reminded viewers that he is not renowned for GTA leaks, and the information he has acquired over the years may not be the most reliable. This is why Grand Theft Auto fans should not take unverified GTA 6 leaks too seriously and instead wait for Rockstar Games to make announcements regarding the game.

Here are the few details that he has shared:

The release date is probably 2024 or 2025

While earlier rumors said that the game would be released in late 2023, Tom believes that it will be a while before gamers see GTA 6. According to him, it makes complete sense as the title will only be coming out for next-generation consoles and PCs.

This would mean that Rockstar might want to delay the game as long as the global chip crisis remains unsolved.

It will be in a modern setting

According to the Project Americas leak, GTA 6 will be set in the 1980s and separated into chapters that will eventually lead to a present-day setting. However, Henderson claims that this might not be the case, and the game will be entirely set in the present age.

This would surely upset fans who expect a return to the neon-infused 1980s, as the modern setting appears dull and uninteresting in comparison.

A smaller map that will change over time with new DLCs

The map is expected to be smaller than previous leaks revealed, and additional locations and changes will be added gradually through periodic DLCs.

Some players may feel that this would ruin the single-player experience as it sounds like something an online-exclusive game would do. The good news is that it will most probably take place in Vice City.

I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions.



The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies. If GTA 6 incorporates this right, it's huge for crypto. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2021

Multiple protagonists, including a female character

Previous leaks claimed that Rockstar intends for a more realistic setting for GTA 6, and having a playable female lead would detract from that. On the other hand, Tom has been constant in his claims that the game would have a female main character.

This might imply that GTA 6 would be more similar to the GTA Online experience, deviating significantly from the series' overall tone.

Cryptocurrency may be incorporated

Instead of cash, cryptocurrency may be used as a mission reward in GTA 6. This would make sense if the game were set in the present day since cryptocurrency would be an unavoidable thing.

