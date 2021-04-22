Project Americas: Everything fans need to know about the GTA 6 rumor

Project Americas is one of the most popular GTA 6 rumors.

As with all leaks, there is no official confirmation that Project Americas is legitimate. It is possible that this leak is entirely fake. However, there may also be some truth to certain aspects of it.

This article will cover Project Americas so that the reader can arrive at their own conclusion about the rumor.

Project Americas is supposedly the codename for GTA 6. The reason for this nickname is because the game will reportedly involve the player going from one region in North America to another in South America and vice versa.

What is the GTA 6 rumor "Project Americas"?

A lot of leaks pertaining to Project Americas tend to involve the drug trade (Image via ZacCoxTV, YouTube)

GTA having South American inspiration is nothing new. Whether it's the old GTA Vice City games or the recent Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online, the idea of dealing with South American criminals isn't as uncommon as some fans would like to believe. In GTA, these criminals are almost always involved in the drug trade.

What is Project Americas?

The idea of Project Americas was popularized by Reddit user JackOLantern1982 (Image via Screen Rant)

A lot of leaks pertaining to Project Americas tend to involve the drug trade (as it would make sense from a logistics point of view).

The Project Americas leak itself mentions the drug trade. It also includes the popular theory that GTA 6 will take place in the 70s to 80s.

The idea of Project Americas was popularized by Reddit user JackOLantern1982 (as seen in the image above). The user has since been suspended by Reddit, but some of his posts still circulate online. In the same post above, he says none of his claims have been confirmed.

Its connection with other leaks

80% of the GTA 6 "Project Americas" leaks are: pic.twitter.com/WScBfNONzG — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 19, 2021

As Project Americas is one of many GTA 6 leaks, there are bound to be other leaks that support and refute its claims.

For example, the popular rumor that GTA 6 could have a female protagonist is in conflict with the Project Americas claims.

There have been reports that Rockstar Games have sent scouts to survey Miami and its nearby areas for a potential game. Most fans believe that this could be about GTA 6 as it would fit in with the idea of Project Americas. Vice City is obviously based on Miami, and the city will be present in GTA 6, according to the Project Americas leak.

However, there have also been leaks that claimed that GTA 6 will take place in the modern era. As Project Americas claims to take place in the 70s to 80s, both leak archetypes cannot be true unless there's a wacky time skip.

Ideas supporting Project Americas

I was checking Take twos domains and found https://t.co/skYjLUmLT1 it was updated today. This further proves gta 6 is in set in Miami thanks to PA leak.#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/bv60ZVFRah — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) April 12, 2021

If a person types "rockstarcartel.com" into their browser, they will be sent to Rockstar Games' normal website. While it is unknown what Rockstar Cartel refers to at the moment, cartels are typically associated with the drug trade.

No other GTA location is as associated with drugs as Vice City, so there is a possibility that some aspects of the Project Americas leak could be true. Given that there is no official news on GTA 6's development, not much can be said regarding the legitimacy of Project Americas.