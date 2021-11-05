Take-Two earnings call: GTA 5 sold over 155M copies plus other details

GTA 5 continues to exceed expectations and has sold over 155M copies, according to Take-Two.

This information comes from their recent earnings call. Strauss Zelnick (Chairman and CEO of Take-Two) spoke a bunch about the Grand Theft Auto series. His quote on the GTA 5 sales is:

"Sales of Grand Theft Auto V continue to exceed our expectations. And to date, the title has sold-in more than 155 million units worldwide."

Recently this year, there was news on GTA 5 crossing the 150M threshold. These sales don't include the upcoming GTA 5 port to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Exploring GTA 5 selling over 155M copies and other GTA news from the Take-Two earnings call

GTA 5 has sold over 155M copies worldwide (Image via Rockstar Games)

Strauss Zelnick talks about the GTA series at length in this earnings call. GTA 5 selling over 155M copies is one piece of big news, but it's not the only one. He also mentions how successful GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update was.

"Recurrent consumer spending increased 33% and active player audience increased 11%, representing the strongest second quarter on record for both metrics."

Extra spending on GTA Online shows how successful the game is and why Rockstar Games focuses on it. Strauss Zelnick also said that GTA Online and NBA 2K were the "largest contributors to recurrent consumer spending."

GTA Trilogy news

Essentially, there isn't anything new in this earnings call for the Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

This Take-Two earnings call gives a summary of what fans should expect from the GTA Trilogy. There isn't anything new in it that Rockstar Games hasn't already revealed in their Newswire posts.

It's just a reconfirmation that the game has the following release dates:

Digital: 11 November 2021

11 November 2021 Physical: 7 December 2021

7 December 2021 iOS & Android: First half of 2022

On a related note, the Take-Two earnings call mentions GTA 5: Expanded and Enhanced will be available in March 2022 (no specific date regarding which day).

Other news

GTA 5 and Online have done very well for themselves (Image via Rockstar Games)

Take-Two did very well this quarter, and they attributed a noticeable amount of success to GTA 5.

"Our outperformance was primarily driven by Borderlands 3, NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online."

Everything went up for them, ranging from expectations on net bookings to recurrent consumer spending. They expect the following games to contribute to their next call:

NBA 2K

GTA 5

GTA Online

GTA Trilogy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Online

Afterward, Take-Two answers several questions.

Take-Two Q&A

GTA San Andreas was announced to be on the Oculus Quest 2 recently (Image via Sportskeeda)

Two questions are related to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. One pertains to San Andreas appearing on the Oculus Quest 2, and the other is about the Trilogy on mobile devices.

The San Andreas VR question was mainly about the partnership and Take-Two's stance on VR going forward. Strauss Zelnick doesn't dive too deeply into the background, but instead mentions initial skepticism and his focus on the consumer.

Fans should expect more mobile games on the horizon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy question was about whether Take-Two wanted to do more core games on mobile devices. Karl Slatoff, President of Take-Two, states:

"We definitely think that there's an opportunity for us to do more. Nothing to announce on the call."

He also mentions how they've made significant investments on this frontier and don't expect the company to stop soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The remainder of the Take-Two Q&A for their earnings call discusses other games not directly related to GTA.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Which game do you prefer? GTA 5 GTA Online 0 votes so far