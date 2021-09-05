There are 17 tuner cars in GTA Online, with all of them being introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update.

Twelve of these tuners are sports cars. Apart from that, two tuners are muscle cars, two more are sedans, while the final one is a coupe. All of these vehicles usually cost over $1,000,000, but it's worth noting that they have a Trade Price in GTA Online (making some of them cheaper than $1,000,000).

Some tuners are brand new to the GTA series, while others return after an absence from the franchise. Either way, this list only considers the new tuners introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update. The list below will display the tuners' names in alphabetical order before going into a section on their Trade Prices.

List of all GTA Online Los Santos Tuners cars

There are 17 new cars in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following list includes all tuners cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online:

Calico GTF

Comet S2

Cypher

Dominator ASP

Dominator GTT

Euros

Futo GTX

Growler

Jester RR

Previon

Remus

RT3000

Sultan RS Classic

Tailgater S

Vectre

Warrener HKR

ZR350

Only 10 of these vehicles were initially available when the Los Santos Tuners update was released. The remaining seven arrived periodically afterward, with the Karin Previon being the final tuner released.

Unlocking the Trade Prices of tuners

The LS Car Meet's reputation system is integral to unlocking these Trade Prices in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players unlock the Trade Prices for all tuners via the new reputation system in the LS Car Meet. The Euros' Trade Price is unlocked at level 1, with all other Trade Prices being available at every five levels (starting at five).

Levels 5 through 40 include the Trade Prices for:

Calico GTF

Dominator GTT

Futo GTX

Jester RR

Remus

RT3000

Warrener HKR

ZR350

Levels 45 through 75 include the Trade Prices for:

Comet S2

Cypher

Dominator ASP

Growler

Previon

Sultan RS Classic

Vectre

Prices for all tuners in GTA Online

The Karin Calico GTF (Image via Rockstar Games)

These are the following prices for every tuner introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online:

Calico GTF costs $1,995,000 ($1,496,250 at Trade Price)

Comet S2 costs $1,878,000 ($1,408,500 at Trade Price)

Cypher costs $1,550,000 ($1,162,500 at Trade Price)

Dominator ASP costs $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 at Trade Price)

Dominator GTT costs $1,220,000 ($915,000 at Trade Price)

Euros costs $1,800,000 ($1,350,000 at Trade Price)

The Pfister Growler (Image via Rockstar Games)

Futo GTX costs $1,590,000 ($1,192,500 at Trade Price)

Growler costs $1,627,000 ($1,220,250 at Trade Price)

Jester RR costs $1,990,000 ($1,447,000 at Trade Price)

Previon costs $1,490,000 ($1,117,500 at Trade Price)

Remus costs $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price)

RT3000 costs $1,715,000 ($1,286,250 at Trade Price)

The Emperor Vectre (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sultan RS Classic costs $1,789,000 ($1,341,750 at Trade Price)

Tailgater S costs 1,495,000 ($1,121,250 at Trade Price)

Vectre costs $1,785,000 ($1,338,750 at Trade Price)

Warrener HKR costs $1,260,000 ($945,000 at Trade Price)

ZR350 costs $1,615,000 ($1,211,250 at Trade Price)

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul