There are 17 tuner cars in GTA Online, with all of them being introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update.
Twelve of these tuners are sports cars. Apart from that, two tuners are muscle cars, two more are sedans, while the final one is a coupe. All of these vehicles usually cost over $1,000,000, but it's worth noting that they have a Trade Price in GTA Online (making some of them cheaper than $1,000,000).
Some tuners are brand new to the GTA series, while others return after an absence from the franchise. Either way, this list only considers the new tuners introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update. The list below will display the tuners' names in alphabetical order before going into a section on their Trade Prices.
List of all GTA Online Los Santos Tuners cars
The following list includes all tuners cars from the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online:
- Calico GTF
- Comet S2
- Cypher
- Dominator ASP
- Dominator GTT
- Euros
- Futo GTX
- Growler
- Jester RR
- Previon
- Remus
- RT3000
- Sultan RS Classic
- Tailgater S
- Vectre
- Warrener HKR
- ZR350
Only 10 of these vehicles were initially available when the Los Santos Tuners update was released. The remaining seven arrived periodically afterward, with the Karin Previon being the final tuner released.
Unlocking the Trade Prices of tuners
GTA Online players unlock the Trade Prices for all tuners via the new reputation system in the LS Car Meet. The Euros' Trade Price is unlocked at level 1, with all other Trade Prices being available at every five levels (starting at five).
Levels 5 through 40 include the Trade Prices for:
- Calico GTF
- Dominator GTT
- Futo GTX
- Jester RR
- Remus
- RT3000
- Warrener HKR
- ZR350
Levels 45 through 75 include the Trade Prices for:
- Comet S2
- Cypher
- Dominator ASP
- Growler
- Previon
- Sultan RS Classic
- Vectre
Prices for all tuners in GTA Online
These are the following prices for every tuner introduced in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online:
- Calico GTF costs $1,995,000 ($1,496,250 at Trade Price)
- Comet S2 costs $1,878,000 ($1,408,500 at Trade Price)
- Cypher costs $1,550,000 ($1,162,500 at Trade Price)
- Dominator ASP costs $1,775,000 ($1,331,250 at Trade Price)
- Dominator GTT costs $1,220,000 ($915,000 at Trade Price)
- Euros costs $1,800,000 ($1,350,000 at Trade Price)
- Futo GTX costs $1,590,000 ($1,192,500 at Trade Price)
- Growler costs $1,627,000 ($1,220,250 at Trade Price)
- Jester RR costs $1,990,000 ($1,447,000 at Trade Price)
- Previon costs $1,490,000 ($1,117,500 at Trade Price)
- Remus costs $1,370,000 ($1,027,500 at Trade Price)
- RT3000 costs $1,715,000 ($1,286,250 at Trade Price)
- Sultan RS Classic costs $1,789,000 ($1,341,750 at Trade Price)
- Tailgater S costs 1,495,000 ($1,121,250 at Trade Price)
- Vectre costs $1,785,000 ($1,338,750 at Trade Price)
- Warrener HKR costs $1,260,000 ($945,000 at Trade Price)
- ZR350 costs $1,615,000 ($1,211,250 at Trade Price)