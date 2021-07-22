GTA Online’s newest vehicles: Their cost and how to unlock Trade Prices

GTA Online's newest vehicles are the talk of the town as of late, with many players wondering what their prices are and how they can unlock the Trade Prices.

The Los Santos Tuners update has currently released ten vehicles for GTA Online players to purchase. All of these vehicles have a Trade Price associated with them, but some players aren't sure how to unlock them. Of course, the remaining seven new vehicles also have prices and a Trade Price for players to consider.

This article focuses solely on the cost of purchasing a brand new vehicle. Any additional customization costs thereafter are not included. Likewise, this article won't focus on future freebies or specific discounts; it's solely the vehicles' current prices and their Trade Prices.

New vehicles in GTA Online: Costs and unlocking their Trade Prices

The brand new vehicles are surprisingly not all that expensive (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every new vehicle in the Los Santos Tuners update has a price. All of their Trade Prices are tied to the brand new Reputation system.

However, some players are confused by how they should unlock Trade Prices for these various vehicles. Several players have reported unlocking them at different Reputation levels from one another, and there's a reason for that.

GTA Online players will unlock a Trade Price for a random new vehicle at every five Reputation levels. Considering it's random by nature, it means that one player can unlock a completely different vehicle's Trade Price than their friend at the same level.

How to boost Reputation in GTA Online?

Boosting Reputation is quite easy in GTA Online. The main way to grind it is via races, where players will earn more if they win. Alternatively, GTA Online players can just hang out in the Los Santos Car Meet and Test Track to slowly boost their Reputation.

Daily login bonuses also add a small amount to one's Reputation.

The new vehicles that are available for purchase in GTA Online

The Vapid Dominator GTT is one of the cheaper options (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online currently has ten new vehicles that players can purchase. The following are the ten brand new vehicles introduced in GTA Online by the Los Santos Tuners update (with Trade Price abbreviated as TP):

Annis Euros costs $1,800,000 normally ($1,350,000 at TP)

Annis Remus costs $1,370,000 normally ($1,027,500 at TP)

Annis ZR350 costs $1,615,000 normally ($1,211,250 at TP)

Dinka Jester RR costs $1,970,000 normally ($1,477,500 at TP)

Dinka RT3000 costs $1,715,000 normally ($1,286,250 at TP)

Karin Calico GTF costs $1,995,000 normally ($1,496,250 at TP)

Karin Futo GTX costs $1,590,000 normally ($1,192,500 at TP)

Obey Tailgater S costs $1,495,000 normally ($1,121,250 at TP)

Vapid Dominator GTT costs $1,220,000 normally ($915,000 at TP)

Vulcar Warrener HKR costs $1,260,000 normally ($945,000 at TP)

The new unreleased vehicles in GTA Online

The first number listed in the tweet above is the Trade Price, and the second number is the regular price. So this means that the new unleashed vehicles have the following prices (with Trade Price abbreviated as TP):

Emperor Vectre costs $1,785,000 normally ($1,338,750 at TP)

Karin Previon costs $1,490,000 normally ($1,117,500 at TP)

Karin Sultan RS Classic costs $1,789,000 normally ($1,341,750 at TP)

Pfister Comet S2 costs $1,878,000 normally ($1,408,500 at TP)

Pfister Growler costs $1,627,000 normally ($1,220,250 at TP)

Vapid Dominator ASP costs $1,775,000 normally ($1,331,250 at TP)

Übermacht Cypher costs $1,550,000 normally ($1,162,000 at TP)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod