How to get the new "Annis Remus" for free as part of GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update this week

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online is live, and players are learning the ropes of all the new content added to the game. Included in the new content is a podium vehicle-esque addition in the form of Prize Rides.

Available in the car meet, Prize Rides are featured cars that are available for free if players manage to meet the challenge set. This article reveals how players can get the Annis Remus for free in GTA Online.

How to get the Annis Remus Prize Car for free in GTA Online

The Annis Remus is this week's Prize Car

The Annis Remus is based off of the Nissan Silvia S13 from real life and costs about GTA $1,370,000. However, it will be available for free as a Prize Car in the car meet.

Players will first receive the following message from Mimi inviting them to the LS Car Meet:

"Hey babe, few guys I know say you're a driver, you heard of the LS Car Meet? Its a little something takin over this town. You want in on it, you hit us up in Cypress Flats."

Once there, players must follow the following steps to unlock the Annis Remus for free:

Visit the LS Car Meet and watch the introductory cutscene.

Purchase a membership from mimi worth $50,000.

Players will now have access to the new progression system and the challenges to unlock the Annis Remus.

The interaction menu will now have a dedicated LS Car Meet section while inside the warehouse that they must access.

The new menu will display an option called Prize Ride Challenge that details what must be done by the player to get the vehicle.

An example of the Pride Ride Challenge that players can receive

Players cannot reroll challenges like they can with Daily Challenges. They must meet the objectives or pay the full price for the car.

