New upcoming vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update for the event week in GTA Online

GTA Online's latest update, Los Santos Tuners, is officially out today, thus introducing a plethora of new vehicles for players to enjoy.

Currently, GTA Online players can purchase ten new vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. However, that's not every new car that this update will introduce. There is also a Pfister Comet S2 that players can try out on the Test Track, yet that's also not the only new vehicle players can purchase in the future.

Aside from the new Comet, six new vehicles will also launch at a later date in GTA Online. Most of these new vehicles are exclusive to GTA Online, but one of them is returning from GTA San Andreas.

New vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update to be introduced in GTA Online later on

The Los Santos Tuners update is the first major content update introduced for 2021, and it has a ton of new features many GTA Online players will enjoy. However, there is still more to come.

Presently, GTA Online players can purchase ten vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update:

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vulcar Warrener HKR

However, seven new vehicles will also be available for purchase at a later date. All seven of these vehicles can be found in the section below.

List of new vehicles that will purchasable on the event week

The Pfister Comet S2 is another variation of the popular Comet. It's also the only new, unreleased vehicle that GTA Online players can try out via the Test Track. It drifts well and has good speed, so it's a potentially good investment for races when it's officially sold.

Not much is known about the Emperor Vectre in GTA Online, but it does resemble the real-life Lexus RC F.

The Pfister Growler doesn't seem to be based on a previous GTA car. Instead, it takes inspiration from the real-life Porsche 718 Cayman.

Übermacht often has interesting vehicles that aren't quite meta, so it will be interesting to see where the Übermacht Cypher fits in.

GTA Online's Dominator is one of the most popular, cheap muscle cars around. The Vapid Dominator ASP will likely be a superior version of that cheap car, but its price is unknown at the moment.

Both the Sultan RS and Sultan Classic are available in GTA Online, yet it appears that the Sultan RS Classic will be a sports car like the latter option. It should be noted that this car only has two doors, rather than four like the Sultan Classic.

The Karin Previon is the sole car that isn't brand new to the GTA series. It previously only showed up in GTA San Andreas, before vanishing from the rest of the series until its (soon-to-be) reintroduction. The Previon can also be found in GTA 4's data but was cut for whatever reason.

