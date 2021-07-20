Everything new in the Los Santos Tuner update in GTA Online

The Los Santos Tuner update is officially out right now in GTA Online.

Fans of GTA Online finally have a new major content update. There's the usual new music and vehicles most players expect, but that's not all. There's a new Auto Shop property, more customization features for one's vehicles, a slew of new races, and a whole lot more.

A warehouse in Cypress Flats will be the main location GTA Online players should be familiar with, as that's where the LS Car Meet occurs. Becoming a member is surprisingly easy, as players just need to pay a meager $50k. From there, they can enjoy the vast amount of new content in this update.

The Los Santos Tuner update in GTA Online

This update is practically catered to car enthusiasts in GTA Online. There are plenty of new vehicles, customization options, a brand new property in the form of an Auto Shop, plenty of new races, and other great features.

The vast majority of content found in this GTA Online update pertains to the LS Car Meet and cars. Also, they can have an afro as a haircut now.

New vehicles

As expected, for an update largely based around automobiles and customization, there are a good number of vehicles for players to look forward to. The following are the ten vehicles the player can get right away:

Annis Euros ($1,800,000)

Annis Remus ($1,370,000)

Annis ZR350 ($1,615,000)

Dinka Jester RR ($1,970,000)

Dinka RT3000 ($1,715,000)

Karin Calico GTF ($1,995,000)

Karin Futo GTX ($1,590,000)

Obey Tailgater S ($1,495,000)

Vapid Dominator GTT ($1,220,000)

Vulcar Warrener HKR ($1,260,000)

The Prifster Comet S2 is available, but will not be unclocked for sale until the appropriate event week occurs. Likewise, the following vehicles will not be unlocked for sale until that event week occurs:

Emperor Vectre

Karin Previon

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Pfister Growler

Vaoud Dominator ASP

Übermacht Cypher

New races

There is a lot of new content related to races in the Lost Santos Tuners update. First, players have access to a Test Track, where they can mess around with their vehicle. Up to 30 players can be found on the Test Track, but there is no collision, thus allowing them to practice undisturbed.

There are also Head-to-Head, Scramble, Street Race Series, Prize Ride Challenges, Sprint, and Pursuit Series (which is shown in the video above). All of these races focus on different aspects, which should entertain players looking for more options when it comes to racing.

The Auto Shop

Like other properties in GTA Online, there are a few locations where one can host an Auto Shop. These are the following properties and prices GTA Online players can expect to find:

Burton ($1,830,000)

La Mesa ($1,920,000)

Mission Row ($1,670,000)

Rancho ($1,750,000)

Strawberry ($1,705,000)

As usual, there are also some frivolous upgrades costing extra. The interior of the Auto Shop resembles the one found in the Los Santos Customs, although it should be noted that the player can customize the former a little bit.

A setup mission in the Auto Shop generally involves taking a vehicle from one location, losing the cops, and bringing it back to the Auto Shop. Like with other properties, there are also a few cutscenes associated with the businesses.

New Contracts

GTA Online's latest update also introduced more Contracts for players looking to earn more money. These new Contracts come in the form of a robbery of some kind, where the player steals something valuable and returns to a destination to drop them off.

The Auto Shop will serve as the base of operations for these new Contracts. All of the new Contracts can be done solo, but they can also be done with up to three other players.

New radio

Media Player is a new radio station, where players have to collect media sticks to listen to it in their sweet rides. For example, the first media stick can be found in the LS Car Meet, on the north side behind a mechanic.

GTA Online players will then be able to press the appropriate button (with the prompt appearing on-screen) for whatever platform they're on.

There are plenty of new songs on this radio station for players to jam to in GTA Online. The radio station will be available in all vehicles, providing players with some scintillating tunes.

New customization options

It wouldn't be a major GTA Online update if there weren't any new customization options. The brand new Tattoo Shop and Merch Store are going to be tremendous shops for players looking to change up the appearance of their characters.

Of course, all of the new vehicles can also be customized. It's worth noting that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online will have some vehicles receive some speed upgrades within the LS Car Meet.

It is not yet known which vehicles will receive those bonuses.

