How to download the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update after its release today

GTA Online is getting a major update after the Cayo Perico Heist update that came out in December. Dubbed "Los Santos Tuners," it will introduce new vehicles, new races, an underground meeting place, and much more.

While players are all hyped up for its release, there are many questions regarding the release time, size, and device availability, among others. Even though it has been nearly 8 years since its release, GTA Online is still attracting new audiences.

Most players in the game know how to download and play the latest update. However, a significant update like this may attract new players who may be interested in giving the game a try. This article will guide such players on how they can download the latest update in GTA Online.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: How to download the update after its release

Here is a guide for players to update GTA Online on all platforms (PC, PS4, and Xbox One):

How to update GTA Online on Rockstar Games Launcher:

First, players must open the Rockstar Games Launcher app on their PCs. Then, they have to go to Settings > My Installed Games. After that, select Grand Theft Auto V and hover the cursor over Verify game file integrity. Finally, click on Verify integrity option. The game will start updating itself.

How to update GTA Online on Steam:

Players have to open the Steam app first. Then, go to Library. Move the cursor over the Installed Games list. Right, click on Grand Theft Auto V, and select Properties. Select Local Files on the Properties window. Select Verify integrity of game files option. Steam will begin to update the game.

How to update GTA Online on Epic Games Launcher

The first step is to open the Epic Games Launcher app. Then, players must go to the Navigation panel and click on the Settings option. They have to scroll down to the section labeled Manage Games. Players should then find the Allow Auto-Updates and click on the checkmark to keep it enabled. Finally, they must go to Library and click Update. This will start the update.

How to update GTA Online on the PS4

Players must hover over Grand Theft Auto V in their Library. Then, they must press the Options button on their controller and select Check for Update from the side menu that opens. If the update is available, they have to select Go to [Downloads]. This will begin updating the game.

How to update GTA Online on the Xbox One

Select My games & apps from the right side of the screen. This will open the Games & apps menu, and players have to scroll down and select Games. Select Grand Theft Auto V and choose Manage game from the pop-up menu. Scroll down and select Updates. Players can then install any available updates from this menu.

