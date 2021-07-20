GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update trailer, release date, time, and more revealed

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online is about to be released today. The main attraction of this update is the LS Car Meet, a social space that enables players to exhibit their custom rides and race each other.

While unofficial car meets on GTA Online have been going on for a while, with this update, griefers can't ruin the fun anymore. There are also many new features alongside the car meet, including the obvious addition of new vehicles.

This is the first big update of 2021, and GTA Online players have every reason to be excited about it. This article will share some of the details regarding the update, like its trailer, release time, and some key features.

GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners trailer, release time, and more

Los Santos Tuners update trailer

The trailer showcases the LS Car Meet, with some of the new vehicles (including cars, trucks, and motorbikes) that are to be added. Moodymann is set to return with this update, providing Contract Missions to the player.

Another key feature that is hinted at is the "good vibes only" policy, which prevents players from entering the meet with weaponized vehicles. This also makes it difficult for griefers to ruin the fun, although it is not yet known if there are other restrictions or not.

When is the update coming out?

The LS Car Meet (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online comes out today, although Rockstar has not confirmed the release time. The usual update release time is around 2 AM PT/5 AM ET, so players can expect this update to come out during that time.

Players should note that the update may not be released on all platforms at the same time. Users of some platforms may get it earlier than others.

New features of the Los Santos Tuners update

The LS Car Meet is the main highlight of this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Los Santos Tuners update will bring several new features, which are listed below:

LS Car Meet warehouse

New races

Reputation

17 new vehicles

Contract Missions

List of vehicles that are to be added

This update will bring 17 new vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the update is centered around tuners and underground car culture, it is bound to have new vehicles. These are the vehicles that will arrive in GTA Online with this update:

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Obey Tailgater S

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vapid Dominator GTX

Pfister Comet 812

Pfister Comet RTT2

Übermacht Sentinel R

Emperor B96

PCJ 600 new variant

Nightblade new variant

The cars are slated to have all-new customization options, thanks to the modding shop at the LS Car Meet. Some existing vehicles in GTA Online may also get new modification choices.

Edited by Shaheen Banu