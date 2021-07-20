GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New tasks and rewards revealed

The long-awaited Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online is finally out. After around 6 months of waiting, GTA fans can finally get their hands on a major update to the game.

All the new additions that come with this update are related to the underground tuner scene. These include vehicles, races, a social space called Car Meet and new tasks with exciting rewards.

This article will go over the many missions, side objectives and bonuses that players can earn.

GTA Online Tuners update: New objectives and rewards

The last major GTA Online update, the Cayo Perico Heist, was centered around a heist mission and a new location. It also improved a vital aspect of the game by making repeated grinding unnecessary.

The new update is not centered around a heist but involves many similar missions. While it is primarily about cars and the illegal street racing scene, it does include several missions in the classic GTA formula.

New Contract Missions

A new kind of property, the Auto Shop, is available to purchase with this update. Players with a Twitch Prime membership will get the Strawberry Auto Shop (which costs $1,705,000) for free.

Inside these Auto Shops, players will get Contract Missions from Moodymann, who makes a return after the Cayo Perico Heist. These are basically small-scale robberies that can be done solo or with up to 4 players.

There will also be new multi-part heist missions that will put players' driving abilities to the test. These will be structured similarly to normal heists, with set-up missions and a grand finale. Fleeca Bank, IAA, Union Depository, a train heist, and other missions are among them.

New collectibles

There will be four new collectibles with the Los Santos Tuners update. Acquiring all four of them will unlock new tracks for the player. These are located at the following places:

On Tony's desk inside the Nightclub Office.

On a table on the terrace of the Casino roof.

Inside the LS Car Meet warehouse, on a table next to the Modding Area.

On the bar inside the Arcade.

Free Car

The Annis Remus (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Annis Remus is up for grabs in the Prize Ride Challenges in GTA Online right now. These challenges will also include other cars in the future, and players will have to complete certain objectives to acquire them free of cost.

Edited by Ashish Yadav