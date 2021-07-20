GTA Online 'Los Santos Tuners' Summer 2021 update officially released, download size for all platforms revealed

The wait is finally over and GTA Online's summer 2021 update 'Los Santos Tuners' is finally live across all platforms.

In a car-culture focused update, Rockstar Games has added 17 new cars as part of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update, out of which 10 will be available at launch. As players begin to get notified on the platforms of their choice, the download size of the update has been revealed.

GTA Online 'Los Santos Tuners' update size detailed on PS4, Xbox One and Steam

The update times for GTA Online's Summer 2021 update are as follows:

USA

PT - 2 AM (Los Angeles)

MT - 4 AM (Mexico City)

CT - 4 AM (Chicago)

ET - 5 AM (New York)

Europe

WEST - 10 AM (London)

CEST - 11 AM (Paris)

EEST - 12 AM (Moscow)

India

IST - 2:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil

BST - 6:00 AM (Sao Paulo)

East Asia/Australasia

HKST/AWST - 5 PM (Hong Kong)

AEST - 7 PM (Melbourne)

NZST - 9 PM (Wellington)

For players lucky enough to get the update early, the update size has been revealed to be at a maximum of around 4-4.5 GB on Steam, with the console counterparts being slightly lighter in comparison.

Update is out on Xbox

Size: 3.5 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

Update is out on PC

Size: 4.3 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

To justify the update size, Rockstar Games has promised the following features as part of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update:

New Location: LS Car Meet warehouse

LS Car Meet warehouse New races

New Progression system and reputation

and reputation 17 new vehicles (10 to release at launch)

(10 to release at launch) New missions

Test Track: Free of NPC's and Law Enforcement

These are the vehicles that will arrive in GTA Online with this update:

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Annis ZR350

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Obey Tailgater S

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vapid Dominator RTX

Pfister Comet 812

Pfister Comet RTT2

Übermacht Sentinel R

Emperor B96

PCJ 600 new variant

Nightblade new variant

Players unable to see the update on their platform are recommended to manually refresh to check for the patch, or verify game integrity to force a server check for the update.

