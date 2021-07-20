Create
GTA Online 'Los Santos Tuners' Summer 2021 update officially released, download size for all platforms revealed

GTA Online
GTA Online's biggest update since the Cayo Perico heist is now officially live in the form of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update (Image via Rockstar Games)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2021, 05:55 AM ET

14 mins ago

News

The wait is finally over and GTA Online's summer 2021 update 'Los Santos Tuners' is finally live across all platforms.

In a car-culture focused update, Rockstar Games has added 17 new cars as part of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update, out of which 10 will be available at launch. As players begin to get notified on the platforms of their choice, the download size of the update has been revealed.

Also read: How to download the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update after its release today

GTA Online 'Los Santos Tuners' update size detailed on PS4, Xbox One and Steam

The update times for GTA Online's Summer 2021 update are as follows:

USA

  • PT - 2 AM (Los Angeles)
  • MT - 4 AM (Mexico City)
  • CT - 4 AM (Chicago)
  • ET - 5 AM (New York)

Europe

  • WEST - 10 AM (London)
  • CEST - 11 AM (Paris)
  • EEST - 12 AM (Moscow)

India

  • IST - 2:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil

  • BST - 6:00 AM (Sao Paulo)

East Asia/Australasia

  • HKST/AWST - 5 PM (Hong Kong)
  • AEST - 7 PM (Melbourne)
  • NZST - 9 PM (Wellington)

For players lucky enough to get the update early, the update size has been revealed to be at a maximum of around 4-4.5 GB on Steam, with the console counterparts being slightly lighter in comparison.

To justify the update size, Rockstar Games has promised the following features as part of the 'Los Santos Tuners' update:

  • New Location: LS Car Meet warehouse
  • New races
  • New Progression system and reputation
  • 17 new vehicles (10 to release at launch)
  • New missions
  • Test Track: Free of NPC's and Law Enforcement

These are the vehicles that will arrive in GTA Online with this update:

  • Karin Calico GTF
  • Karin Futo GTX
  • Annis ZR350
  • Annis Euros
  • Annis Remus
  • Dinka Jester RR
  • Dinka RT3000
  • Obey Tailgater S
  • Vulcar Warrener HKR
  • Vapid Dominator GTT
  • Vapid Dominator RTX
  • Pfister Comet 812
  • Pfister Comet RTT2
  • Übermacht Sentinel R
  • Emperor B96
  • PCJ 600 new variant
  • Nightblade new variant

Players unable to see the update on their platform are recommended to manually refresh to check for the patch, or verify game integrity to force a server check for the update.

Also read: GTA Online Los Santos Tuners 2021 update: Release date and expected release time for all regions revealed

Edited by Ashish Yadav
