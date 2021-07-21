GTA Online - every new vehicle from the Los Santos Tuner update (and what it costs)

With the release of the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online, players are trying to get their hands on the new vehicles.

Rockstar Games will drop at least 17 vehicles during the course of the summer. As of right now, there are 10 available for purchase. As the name suggests, tuner cars use customizable parts to make themselves go faster.

With a thriving underground scene, GTA Online players better start up those engines.

While most of these vehicles are brand new, a few of them make their triumphant return from GTA San Andreas. It's rather fitting, given that the game prioritized custom-made vehicles for high-speed races.

All of them fetch a high market price at over a million dollars. Players better have the money on hand.

All the new GTA Online vehicles in Los Santos Tuners 2021 (and their prices)

Welcome to the Los Santos Tuners update (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players can go to Southern San Andreas Super Autos to purchase their vehicle of choice. Afterwards, they can store it in the LS Car Meet. To attain membership, they need to pay $50,000.

The membership itself is relatively cheap in comparison to the vehicles, which cost upwards of a million dollars.

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Calico GTF (Image via GTA Wiki)

Based on the Toyota Celica, this turbo-charged vehicle costs $1,995,000. It's the most expensive sports car in the new update. GTA Online players can resell it at only $1,197,000, which is 60% of the original price.

Keep in mind the 60% rate applies to every other vehicle from Los Santos Tuners.

Vapid Dominator GTT

Vapid Dominator GTT (Image via GTA Wiki)

The aptly-named Dominator costs $1,220,000, and is based on a classic Ford Mustang. It has two counterparts in GTA Online - the standard version of a Dominator and the GTX variation. With a strong resemblance to traditional muscle cars, players can resell it for $732,000.

Annis Euros

Annis Euros (Image via GTA Wiki)

Based on the Nissan 370Z, this stylishly modern vehicle costs $1,800,000. Notably, the Euros are one of the returning vehicles from GTA San Andreas. It has not made a reappearance in almost two decades.

Should the players desire to do so, they can resell the Euros at $1,080,000.

Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX (Image via GTA Wiki)

With a price tag of $1,590,000, the Futo GTX is based on a Toyota Sprinter Trueno. It's a variant of the standard Futo, which made its debut in GTA 5.

Players short on cash can resell their vehicles for $954,000.

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka Jester RR (Image via GTA Wiki)

Based on the Toyota GR Supra, the Jester RR only costs $1,970,000. It's the second most expensive vehicle in the new update, only slightly behind the Calico GTF. Players can resell it for $1,182,000.

Annis Remus

Annis Remus (Image via GTA Wiki)

At the cost of $1,370,000, the Remus is based off the Nissan Silvia. It also shares design models with other Nissan products. The Remus is one of the cheapest vehicles in the Los Santos Tuners update. Players can resell it for only $822,000.

Dinka RT3000

Dinka RT3000 (Image via GTA Online)

Based on the Honda S2000, this super-powered sports car costs $1,715,000. However, it also had a hardtop that made it slightly different. Players can resell this vehicle for $1,029,000.

Obey Tailgater S

Obey Tailgater S (Image via GTA Wiki)

At only $1,495,000, the Tailgater S takes cues from the Audi RS3 Sedan. It's a modernized variation of the classic Tailgater. GTA 5 players will recognize the original version as Michael De Santa's main choice of transport.

Unlike most sports cars in this update, the Tailgater S is a four-door vehicle. Players can resell it for $897,000.

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Vulcar Warrener HKR (Image via GTA Wiki)

Based on the Datsun Sunny Hakotora from Nissan, the Warrener HKR sits at a price of $1,260,000. Out of all the sports cars in the Los Santos Tuners update, this one is the cheapest. As a result, players can resell it for only $756,000. This is the pickup truck version of the original Warrener.

Annis ZR350

Annis ZR350 (Image via GTA Wiki)

At the cost of $1,615,000, the design of the ZR350 references the Mazda RX-7 FD3S. It's another returning vehicle from GTA San Andreas; it had one of the better performances of the game. With its clean-cut design, it will no doubt turn heads during any street race.

The ZR350 is a classic vehicle that is driven by several characters from that game, which include CJ and Claude. Fans wanted to see the return of this vehicle, so it's nice of Rockstar Game to oblige their requests. If they want to, GTA Online players can resell the ZR350 for $969,000.

