5 vehicles from GTA San Andreas that returned in GTA Online

A surprisingly good number of vehicles debuted in GTA San Andreas, vanished after a few games, yet returned in GTA Online.

GTA Online's newest update is known as Los Santos Tuners, and it has introduced an abundance of new content. Two old GTA San Andreas vehicles (the Euros and ZR350) are included, yet they aren't the only examples of returning vehicles.

GTA Online has had many updates throughout the years, which inevitably meant that some vehicles would return in some capacity. This article will focus on vehicles that debuted in GTA San Andreas and eventually returned in GTA Online. Spiritual successors to the jetpack and Monster Truck are not included.

Five vehicles GTA San Andreas vehicles that returned in GTA Online

#5 - Windsor

The Windsor in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although the Windsor was nothing special in GTA San Andreas, it's still pretty neat to see it return in GTA Online. It wasn't in the default version of GTA Online, either.

The Windsor returned in the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1 update, costing $845,000. Its appearance is notably different from its GTA San Andreas counterpart, to the point of almost being unrecognizable.

#4 - Hotknife

The Hotknife, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Speaking of vehicles that look noticeably different between the two games, the Hotknife is another vehicle that debuted in GTA San Andreas and returned in GTA Online. Both of its appearances stand out for how unique the Hotknife looks.

In GTA San Andreas, there was just one purple variant of the Hotknife. In GTA Online, there are a few customization options to make it look more unique. It also only costs $90,000 in GTA Online.

#3 - Euros

The Euros recently returned to the GTA series in the Los Santos Tuners update (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Los Santos Tuners update reintroduced a few popular GTA San Andreas vehicles back to GTA Online, one of which is the Euros. In GTA Online, it costs $1,800,000 ($1,350,000 at Trade Price).

Like the other vehicles introduced in this update, GTA Online's Euros has a lot of customization options, including different liveries.

#2 - ZR350

The ZR350, as it appears in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

In GTA San Andreas, this vehicle was known as the ZR-350. The GTA Online variant is known as ZR350, and it was recently reintroduced in the Los Santos Tuners update.

GTA Online classifies it as a Sports car, and it costs $1,615,000 ($1,211,250 at Trade Price).

Like with the Euros, the ZR350 has plenty of cool customization options that make it look much more stylish in GTA Online than it did in GTA San Andreas.

#1 - Hydra

A Hydra in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas's military jet was an iconic part of the game, before strangely becoming absent for several games. It returned in GTA Online's Heist Update, and it performs exactly as one would expect from the once-popular weaponized vehicle.

The GTA Online version of the Hydra is largely capable of doing the same things the GTA San Andreas version could. It still has vertical and horizontal flying, while boasting a monstrous top speed that many fans are familiar with.

