Car Meet Reputation in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: All you need to know 

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update brings a variety of new features into the game, including the Car Meet Reputation, the newest progress tracking system. The Los Santos Car Meet Reputation can give players several perks within the game and increase playable content.

To get started with the Los Santos Car meet, players need to purchase the membership for $50,000. The membership unlocks a new type of reputation that marks the player's Los Santos Car Meet progress in the new patch.

The Los Santos Car Meet Reputation can be earned by participating in the given activities launched in the new update, just like in the Arena update a few years ago.

How to earn Los Santos Car Meet Reputation in GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

Once the player buys the Los Santos Car Meet membership from Mimi for $50,000, they unlock a new system that monitors progress and unlocks rewards. Players can earn Car Meet Reputation by doing anything in the update, such as:

Daily logins: Logging in daily gives the players an incement in the Car reputation bar

What can the players use the Lost Santos Car Meet Reputation for?

The new update features many new unlockable features and vehicles. Earning the LS Car Meet Reputation will help players progress in the game and unlock various features and missions, such as:

Takeover: Leveling up the players reputation to Rank 20 lets the player take over the Car meet for the day.

Climbing the rank ladder lets players unlock rare modifications for certain vehicles $250,000: Players who attain Rank 20 between the release date of the update and August 17 will recieve $250,000 in game credit.

List of all #GTAOnline LS Tuners Reputation unlocks:

-final trade price at 75

-final livery at 192

-250 is the soft cap, 1000 is the hard cap

-every 50 ranks after 250 you only get clothes

