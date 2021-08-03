GTA 5 has crossed over 150 million sales, Take-Two Interactive confirms

GTA 5 is one of the best action-adventure, open-world games in the video gaming world. The intense missions and wide range of activities that the game offers allow players to enjoy the Rockstar Games classic for hours on end.

Behind Minecraft, GTA 5 has now become the second best-selling video game of all time as it crossed the sale of 150 copies worldwide. With the latest addition in sales, the GTA series has sold over 350 million copies in total, and GTA 5 contributes to about 42% of it.

GTA Online is a major reason behind the success of GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the major reasons for the success of this video game is its online version, GTA Online. With content updates and improvements, GTA Online does a good job in retaining its loyal players as well as attracting new ones.

150 million units of GTA 5 sold

GTA 5 has now sold over 150 million copies with the GTA series having sold over 350 million copies in total! Insane how GTA 5 is breaking records 8 years after release, props to Rockstar! #GTAV #GTAOnline



Credit goes to @videotech_ for the artwork! pic.twitter.com/OWIHZAfN7c — GTA Detective (@that1detectiv3) August 2, 2021

GTA 5 saw record sales during the lockdown days of 2020. Despite the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the sale of the action-adventure game kept on increasing.

Three months ago, GTA 5 recorded a sale of 145 million copies, and now it has crossed the threshold of 150 million units. Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, revealed this massive achievement via their earnings results.

Since an enhanced version of GTA 5 is all set to be released later this year, the sales of the open-world title can only be expected to go higher. Xbox Series X and PS5 owners will squeal with delight after acquiring the next-generation version of GTA 5 this November. Not only that, gamers can also rejoice as they will finally be able to purchase GTA Online separately.

GTA 6 release date : probably never pic.twitter.com/TFteaew1Yl — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) August 1, 2021

As GTA 5 keeps hitting millions in sales, GTA fans are ardently waiting for updates regarding the release of GTA 6. Since the release of GTA 6 is not in the cards for the next two or three years, players can cross their fingers and hope that the next-generation version of GTA 5 introduces something exciting rather than just the improved resolution.

