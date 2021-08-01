How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones via Steam Link for PCs in August 2021

GTA 5 is a revolutionary Rockstar Games title that has fans from all around the world. The game can be enjoyed on several platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not available on Android or iOS platforms. Rockstar Games has only ported five GTA titles to its mobile gaming platforms. They are:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA III

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

All of the above games have to be purchased from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Players can find out more in this article.

Use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones

Players need to download the Steam application (Image via Steam)

Since GTA 5 cannot be enjoyed on mobile phones, many players have tried downloading GTA 5 APK files available on the internet. These files are fake and have the potential to cause harm to the smartphone. Players need to steer clear of it as these sites are illegal and promote piracy.

Instead, mobile gamers can use Steam Link to enjoy the Rockstar Games Classic on their Android smartphones. They need to follow the simple steps given below:

Mobile gamers have to download the Steam Link application. They can click here to get redirected to the Google Play Store page.

Users will then have to pair their Android smartphone with the Steam Link application.

Players will then have to click on the ‘Start Playing’ button on the right side of the screen.

Users will then have to tap the Continue option. (The screen will change into the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on both the PC and the Android device).

Mobile gamers can then head over to the Steam library and pick GTA 5.

They can then tap on the ‘Play’ button to start the game.

Note: Mobile gamers must have a PC if they want to run GTA 5 using Steam Link. They also need a proper internet connection to ensure smooth gameplay.

