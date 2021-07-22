GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City for Android: Which game runs better on devices?

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City are two of the most famous games in the GTA franchise. Luckily both the games are two of the five action-adventure titles that can be enjoyed on mobile gaming platforms.

Gameplay and graphics have been optimized for mobile gaming devices. Both games have intuitive touch controls. Players have the freedom to use a Bluetooth or USB controller if they are uncomfortable with touch-screen controls.

Both the titles are not available for free. The price of GTA San Andreas is ₹182, and that of GTA Vice City is ₹121.

Many players might face compatibility issues when it comes to downloading games. To get a clearer picture, they can look at this article to know whether GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City is better suited for Android devices.

Which game between GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City is better suited for Android devices?

To determine which games are out of GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas that can run smoothly on Android devices, one must first look at the device requirements of both the action-adventure titles.

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City on the Google Play Store

Operating System: Android 7 and above

File size: 1.5 GB

GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store

Operating System: Android 7 and above

File size: 2.6 GB

From the above, it can be seen that both the games have the same requirements when it comes to operating systems. However, the size of GTA San Andreas is way bigger than GTA Vice City as the former is a detailed open-world game.

Therefore, to run GTA, San Andreas would require a more powerful RAM than GTA Vice City. Hence, it can be concluded that GTA Vice City is better suited to Android devices compared to GTA San Andreas.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners.

