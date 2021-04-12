GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas are two of the five Grand Theft Auto titles that users can play on mobiles. Both have thrilling missions and exciting open-worlds that players can explore.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games ported it to the mobile gaming platform. Players can experience the 1980s, complete missions, and ride around in fast supercars to explore the map.

GTA San Andreas features arguably the best protagonist in the entire series and has an interesting storyline revolving around gang wars. Players can have fun enjoying over 70 hours of gameplay.

The graphics of these titles have been updated to make them more compatible with mobile devices while also offering customizable controls. Even then, if players are not comfortable with the touch controls, they can opt for Bluetooth or USB controllers.

GTA Vice City vs GTA San Andreas on Android: Which game takes less space in 2021?

GTA Vice City takes up less space compared to GTA San Andreas

GTA Vice City's download size is 1.5 GB, whereas the file size of GTA San Andreas takes up 2.6 GB. So, it is clear that the latter takes up much more space.

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City require a medium to high-end Android device to run smoothly. While the former has a rating of 4.4 stars, the Vice City is rated 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

