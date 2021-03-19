GTA Vice City on Android: File size, requirements, link and more in 2021

Filled with action, drama and intense missions, GTA Vice City is one of the most celebrated games in the GTA franchise.

GTA Vice City has done a marvelous job in capturing the essence of the 1980s. Like other titles in the GTA series, GTA Vice City offers its players an open world to explore. It also has a good collection of sleek sports cars that players can drive.

GTA Vice City traces the story of a man’s rise to power in the criminal world. There are many side activities for players who want a change from the normal story missions.

The game has good graphics and intuitive controls. Players who are not comfortable with touch screen controls can always use a Bluetooth or USB controller to play the game.

GTA Vice City on Android: Requirements

GTA Vice City has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

The size of GTA Vice City is 1.5 GB. Players are advised to have at least 2 GB of minimum space on their devices so that they do not face any problems while installing the game. The title requires an Android 7.0 version and above.

Like other Android versions of GTA titles, GTA Vice City is meant for players above the age of 17, as it has mature content. The title has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players can buy GTA Vice City for INR 121. They can download the game by clicking this link.

