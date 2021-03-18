GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: File size, requirements, link, and other details in 2021

GTA Liberty City Stories is an underrated game in the massively popular GTA franchise. The title is available on different platforms like the PlayStation Portable, Android devices, PlayStation 2, iOS, and Fire OS.

GTA Liberty City Stories has a great storyline that players will find fascinating. Filled with political turmoil, family drama, and criminal activities, the story follows the life of Toni Cipriani.

Image via SebyGaming

Like all other GTA games, GTA Liberty City Stories also offers a massive open-world for players to explore. Apart from the main missions, players can also take part in side missions for a refreshing change.

The mobile version of GTA Liberty City Stories is not as detailed as the original version, and the missions are streamlined to be more compatible with Android devices. Beginners will take time to adjust to the controls, but they can use Bluetooth or USB controllers to be more comfortable.

Also read: 5 best Android games like GTA Liberty City Stories in 2021

GTA Liberty City Stories on Android: Requirements

GTA Liberty City Stories: Requirements

The file size of GTA Liberty City Stories is 2 GB. It’s better if players have around 2.5 GB of minimum space available on their Android devices. It requires an Android 4.0 version or above to run smoothly.

GTA Liberty City Stories is meant for players above 17 as it has mature content. The title was last updated on 13th February 2019, and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Players need to pay INR 182 to purchase GTA Liberty City Stories. They can download the game by clicking this link.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA Liberty City Stories for low-end Android devices