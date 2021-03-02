5 best Android games like GTA Liberty City Stories in 2021

Packed with action and filled with exciting missions, GTA Liberty City Stories is the ninth title in the GTA franchise. Like all GTA games, this title offers its players a vast open world to explore.

GTA Liberty City Stories is one of five GTA titles that can be enjoyed on Android devices. However, if players are looking for other Android games that are similar to GTA Liberty City Stories, they can check out the list below.

5 best Android games that are similar to GTA Liberty City Stories

#1 Retro City Rampage: DX

Retro City Rampage: DX (Image via Nintendo)

Players will definitely be reminded of GTA Liberty City Stories when they take part in exciting missions in Retro City Rampage: DX. The story mode has over 60 exciting missions that players can complete.

The download size of Retro City Rampage: DX is only 17 MB, but players have to pay INR 200 to buy the game.

Download the game from here.

#2 New Gangster Crime

New Gangster Crime (Image via Woop Woop Games, YouTube)

Players love the dynamic gameplay of New Gangster Crime. Like GTA Liberty City Stories, players have to take on the role of a gangster and engage in criminal activities in this game.

The title provides its players with weapons to take part in action-packed missions. Players can enjoy this game even without an internet connection.

Download the game from here.

#3 Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Like GTA Liberty City Stories, Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is an action-adventure game that has an open world for players to explore.

The game has great graphics and an immersive soundtrack. It also has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to travel throughout the map.

Download the game from here.

#4 Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter (Image via Avega Games, YouTube)

Gangs Town Story, which revolves around the lives of gangsters, is a third-person, open-world, action-adventure game like GTA Liberty City Stories.

From special soldiers to cops, players will have to face many challenges while trying to complete missions in this game.

Download the game from here.

#5 Los Angeles Crimes

Los Angeles Crimes (Image via AdGaming, YouTube)

Los Angeles Crimes offers as many as 6 different maps. The maps may not be as detailed as the one in GTA Liberty City Stories, but players have fun exploring them.

Players can choose between the first-person and the third-person modes in this game. They can also take part in team death-matches.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

