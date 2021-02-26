GTA Chinatown Wars is the thirteenth instalment of the world-famous GTA series. The action-adventure game is packed with entertaining and interesting missions, which gamers have a thrilling time completing.

GTA Chinatown can be enjoyed on Android and iOS devices. If players are searching for more games like GTA Chinatown Wars, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best Android games like GTA Chinatown Wars in 2021

These are five of best Android games like GTA Chinatown Wars:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The Gangstar series has always been a close competitor of the GTA franchise. Like GTA Chinatown Wars, this title also offers its players a vast open-world that they can roam around in.

There are over 80 action-packed missions that players can be a part of in this game, and it has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. The game also offers vehicles like armored tanks, muscle cars, etc.

Download it from here.

2. Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

Players who are bored of playing the traditional action-adventure games will enjoy this title as it incorporates superhero elements in its gameplay. This makes the missions even more entertaining.

Like GTA Chinatown Wars, players can roam the open-world in various cars in this game. Players will also be able to destroy their enemies quickly as they will have the ability to climb and fly.

Download it from here.

3. Real Gangster Crime

Image via games hole (YouTube)

As the name suggests, this game is all about the crimes committed by a gangster. Like GTA Chinatown Wars, this title offers a rich arsenal of weapons that players can use to take part in exciting quests.

Players have the option of customizing their characters in any way they see fit. The game can be downloaded for free, and it has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store!

Download it from here.

4. Gang Wars: City of Mafia and Crime

Image via EARNMONEYPAYPAL (YouTube)

In this game, players can recruit gangsters and thugs to build their very own criminal empire. Players will have to engage in a lot of criminal activities, like they did in GTA Chinatown Wars.

From bringing down crime syndicates to establishing dominance, players can participate in interesting missions offered by the game. Gang Wars also has a collection of over 30 hero characters to choose from.

Download it from here.

5. Chinatown Gangster Wars 3D

Image via Mobile Games (YouTube)

This action-adventure game is a clone of GTA Chinatown Wars, and players will surely find similarities in the missions offered by the title. Players can explore the open-world of the game using many vehicles.

The main objective of players will be to put an end to the evil gangsters who are trying to take over Chinatown. This title has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

