5 best games like GTA Chinatown Wars for low-end Android devices in 2021

GTA Chinatown Wars might not be a popular title of the GTA franchise, but it has an exciting storyline that players enjoy. The open-world game has interesting missions and side activities that players can indulge in.

Players can enjoy GTA Chinatown Wars on their Android devices, but sadly, it is not compatible with low-end Android devices. Instead of that, players can opt for the following games that are similar to GTA Chinatown Wars.

Top 5 games similar to GTA Chinatown Wars for low-end Android devices in 2021

These are the five best games like GTA Chinatown Wars that are compatible with low-end Android devices:

#1 - Chinatown Crime Stories: Mad Crime City Gangster

Like GTA Chinatown Wars, this title is also an open-world game revolving around crimes and gang wars. The storage space taken up by this game is about 100 MB only.

From supercars to vintage cars, players can ride and explore the open-world map offered by the title. Players can also steal cars and escape from the eyes of the police force.

Download it from here.

#2 - Los Angeles Crimes

This title is an action-adventure open-world game like GTA Chinatown Wars. It provides players with the option to change camera angles between the first-person and third-person modes.

Players can enjoy five game modes in this title, which has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. The best part about this title is that it can be played without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

#3 - Gunshot City

Players can lead the life of an average person or be a criminal in this open-world title. Life will surely be more thrilling and include more action if they choose the illegal way out.

Like GTA Chinatown Wars, this title also offers its players the appropriate weapons required for completing missions. Players can take part in Arcade Challenges if they want to earn in-game money.

Download it from here.

#4 - Chinatown Gangster Wars 3D

This action-adventure game based in Chinatown will surely remind its players of GTA Chinatown Wars. Players can build their very own criminal empire in this title.

The main intention of players will be to eradicate the evil gangsters and establish their stronghold over Chinatown. Players can cruise around in vehicles to explore the open-world.

Download it from here.

#5 - Grand City Crime China Town Auto Mafia Gangster

This game has a great storyline complemented with missions like GTA Chinatown Wars. Players can gain points by completing various missions and unlock various weapons.

Apart from shooting enemies, players can also learn martial arts as a defense mechanism. This title has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.