5 best open-world Android games like GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA Chinatown Wars is an underrated Grand Theft Auto game that has interesting characters and exciting missions. Like all GTA games, this title also offers an open-world that players can explore by walking around or using vehicles.

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the five GTA games ported to the mobile gaming platform. If players like playing it, they can check out the following titles of similar nature.

Most suitable Android replacements for GTA Chinatown Wars

These are five of the best such titles that players can try out:

#1 - Chinatown Gangster Wars 3D

This action-adventure game allows players to build their empires. The main motive for them will be to stop the evil gangsters from taking over Chinatown.

There are many gangster missions in this title that players will find are similar to GTA Chinatown Wars. Players can explore the open-world in Chinatown Gangster Wars on foot or by cruising around in vehicles.

#2 - Los Angeles Crimes

This title offers has five game modes that players can try out and six maps. Speaking of maps, this title's open-world might not be as vast as GTA Chinatown Wars, but it is definitely worth exploring.

Players can switch between the first person and third-person modes in this action-adventure game. Los Angeles Crimes has a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store and can be played offline.

#3 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Players will have to deal with gangsters, special soldiers, and cops if they choose to play this title. Gangs Town Story is also a mission-based, third-person open-world game like GTA Chinatown Wars.

Players can pick out any vehicle to go and explore many exciting places strewn across the map. From Grenade Launchers to AK-47s, players can also choose weapons of their choice to complete missions.

#4 - MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Like GTA Chinatown Wars, this title also offers many missions that players would love to complete. MadOut2 also offers an open-world to explore, and its map has an area of 10 square kilometers.

The realistic car physics of this game is one of its attractions. So, players who loved driving will be thrilled with the experience and can pick from over 40 cars.

#5 - Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

This is an action-adventure title that will remind players of Minecraft with its block-like characters and pixelated graphics. Dude Theft Wars offers some action-centric missions that players would like to accomplish.

Like GTA Chinatown Wars, players will get the necessary weapons to kill enemies. They can download this title for free from the Google Play Store, where it has a rating of 4.3 stars.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.