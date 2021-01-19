GTA Vice City and GTA Chinatown Wars are two of the five Grand Theft Auto titles available for mobile gamers on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Both games are action-adventure titles that have exciting missions for players to complete.

Both titles are open-world games that give players the freedom of exploration. Players can also take part in various side activities and cruise around different vehicles to chill out.

GTA Vice City

GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA Vice City vs GTA Chinatown Wars: Which game has better graphics for Android devices in 2021?

GTA Vice City's size is 1.5 GB, whereas the size of GTA Chinatown Wars is 0.92 GB. Both devices require Android version 7.0 and above.

When it comes to the graphics, GTA Chinatown Wars' visuals are very animated, so much so that it looks like a moving sketchbook. The graphics of GTA Vice City, on the other hand, are more realistic in comparison. The character movements are much smoother, and the backdrop is much brighter, making players enjoy it even more.

Even if both the games have similar gameplay with different stories, they are depicted very differently. As a whole, GTA Vice City's graphics are much sharper and clearer than that of GTA Chinatown Wars, which make it a better choice.

All said and done, it must be mentioned that the graphics of the game ultimately depend on the device. The visuals enjoyed by the Android device owner might be a different to the graphics of an iOS device owner.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

