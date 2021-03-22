GTA San Andreas on Android: Download size, requirements, link, and more in 2021

Anyone who has played GTA San Andreas will know that gang wars are what define the whole story. Criminal families and their need for domination is a common area that has been explored in other GTA titles as well.

GTA San Andreas has an interesting backstory, and players will enjoy completing the main story missions. This title is famous for having a few of the most demanding tasks in the GTA franchise, so gamers are advised to keep calm and carry on.

GTA San Andreas gave players one of the best protagonists ever. Carl Johnson, commonly known as CJ, had moral values that players could relate to. Rather than being a ruthless gangster, CJ had sympathy and kindness, which made him different from the other protagonists of the GTA series.

Like the other GTA titles, San Andreas is also an open-world game. It allows players to play in the three cities of San Andreas: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. The game's mobile version offers over 70 hours of gameplay, which is what is discussed below.

GTA San Andreas on Android: Requirements

The download size of GTA San Andreas is 2.6 GB. So, players must have at least 3 GB of free space for the game to get installed without any problems. It can run on an Android 7.0 version and above.

This title has mature content and is meant for players above the age of 17. GTA San Andreas has a good rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Players need to pay INR 182 if they want to enjoy this title on their Android devices. They can click here to download the game.

