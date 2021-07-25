All GTA mobile games are paid and cannot be downloaded for free: Everything you need to know

The action-adventure genre of open-world gaming will be incomplete without GTA games. From exciting missions to crazy activities, every title brings something fresh to the table.

GTA Vice City on the Google Play Store

Due to the immense popularity of the franchise and because of the ever-growing platforms of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games ported five GTA games to Android and iOS. These games are:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA III

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Chinatown Wars

All the games mentioned above require a high-end device with a high-speed internet connection to run smoothly. The missions of these games are streamlined to make them more compatible with mobile gaming devices.

Are GTA mobile games available for free?

Price of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on Android

GTA mobile games are not available for free. Each one of the GTA titles has to be paid for before a player can download it. The prices are given below:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $6.99/INR 182

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - $4.99/INR 121

GTA III - $4.99/INR 121

GTA: Liberty City Stories - $6.99/INR 182

GTA: Chinatown Wars - $4.99/INR 121

How to download and Install gta vice city full game for free in android – Gaming Guruji https://t.co/dBlVNnrE03 — NEXT GENERATION BLOGGER (@NEWSBEEP2) July 22, 2021

How To Download/Install GTA San Andreas on iOS & Android for FREE in 2021 https://t.co/2RnWYEYZBX via @YouTube — Zush (@Zohair1232) July 11, 2021

There are many websites and YouTube videos (like the ones tagged above) that prompt players to download the game for free. These methods promote piracy and are illegal. Players must steer clear of these sites as they might risk their Android and iOS devices with viruses and malware.

Players are requested to download the game from official sources only, i.e., Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The download links for the games are given below.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

Grand Theft Auto III

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

GTA: Chinatown Wars

Android users: Click here.

iOS users: Click here.

