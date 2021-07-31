5 best free games like GTA V for Android and iOS devices

GTA V is one of Rockstar Games’s greatest releases. From an exciting open world to action-packed missions, the game has ample activities that can allow players to enjoy it for hours on an end.

Mobile gamers cannot enjoy this Rockstar Games classic as GTA V is not available on Android and iOS devices. Players can try any of the alternatives given below that can be downloaded for free.

Free Android and iOS games like GTA V

These are five of the best free games like GTA V available on Android and iOS users:

1) Gangstar Vegas

The gameplay of this title is very similar to that of GTA V. Players can indulge in crime and adventure to complete interesting missions using fancy vehicles that the title offers.

Players have to step into the shoes of a notorious gangster in Gangstar Vegas. They also have the chance to explore the open-world map and take part in thrilling car races.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

2) Payback 2

The action-centric missions in the title will surely take players back to the exciting world of GTA V. Mobile gamers have the liberty to choose any one of the 7 cities and 9 game modes in Payback 2.

Players can connect with their friends online and complete missions together like they did in GTA Online. The game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

3) Virtual Gangster

Players can have an exciting time exploring the realistic urban environment in Virtual Gangster like they did in GTA V. The game also has simple controls that beginners can be comfortable with.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use while completing missions. From robbing banks to stealing cars, there are numerous criminal activities that they can take part in.

Android users can download it from here.

iOS users can download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

