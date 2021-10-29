GTA San Andreas to release in VR on Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2

VR fans will have a new opportunity to play GTA San Andreas through Facebook's Oculus Quest 2.

Mark Zuckerberg recently mentioned GTA San Andreas at Facebook Connect. The announcement references how legendary and iconic the game is, with Zuckerberg exalting it as one of the best ever made.

There is no mention of any other GTA game on the VR headset. The announcement doesn't state a release date or price for the classic title, but Zuckerberg did mention that it was in development.

The official Oculus Twitter account also states that more details will be coming soon. Until then, GTA San Andreas fans will have to be patient.

Everything in this announcement came from a clip that's less than a minute long. Hence, there is no gameplay footage or concrete details on what fans can expect to see from GTA San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2.

GTA San Andreas VR on the Oculus Quest 2

The above YouTube video is the relevant clip where Mark Zuckerberg discusses GTA San Andreas debuting on the Oculus Quest 2. The game will have official VR support on the device, thus allowing fans to experience it in a brand new way. Mark Zuckerberg also states that no Facebook account will be required to play the game.

Once again, there is no mention of GTA 3, Vice City, or the Trilogy as a whole. This is strictly an announcement for the original GTA San Andreas in VR.

With the game being wildly popular, its exclusivity to the Oculus Quest 2 is designed to further boost the latter's sales. Unofficial VR mods have existed in the past, so fans will look to see how the Oculus Quest 2 version differs.

It's still in development and no timeframe is given as to when players can expect to see the iconic game on the Oculus Quest 2. This VR headset boasts other iconic titles, such as Resident Evil 4, so GTA San Andreas is in good company.

Resident Evil 4 runs well on it, so the Oculus Quest 2 should be capable of running GTA San Andreas smoothly as well.

Coupled with that, Facebook's new name will be Meta, but the principle will be the same for running the Oculus Quest 2.

